Dad joke diary: Former Auburn man releases book of humor, hacks

A former Auburn man's first book, published last month by Penguin Random House, delivers a dad joke a day and more content new fathers might find helpful during their first year of parenthood.

Slade Wentworth, of Fort Lauderdale, is the author of "New Dad, Same Bad Jokes: A Joke a Day For That First Sleepless Year." Along with 365 examples of the corny humor customary of patriarchs — "Why is that baby still in diapers? I'll give you two reasons: No. 1 and No. 2" — the book features "dad hacks" like stopping pee in midair and writing prompts for recording memories as they're made.

The book was released Oct. 18 and is available from most major retailers. For Wentworth, it's the latest step in a career of creating content that began at The Citizen newspaper. Originally from South Florida, he went to the Rochester Institute of Technology to study newspaper management before getting a job as the Auburn daily's production manager for four years in the mid-'90s.

Wentworth left Auburn to continue his career in publishing. In 2007 he welcomed his first son, followed by his second in 2012. Between their births, he told The Citizen, he joined Twitter.

"As soon as the first was old enough to speak, he said funny things. So I started writing about that," he said. "Twitter-sized nuggets of their wisdom, observational humor."

Sometimes Wentworth's children gave him half a dozen of those nuggets a day, sometimes he goes a week without any inspiration. In the latter case he often shares dad jokes that are public domain, as he does in "New Dad, Same Bad Jokes." Regardless, his Twitter account grew into a brand, The Dad Briefs, which now has 21,500 followers. Having other humorists on the social media platform helped him with that growth, he said, as they share feedback and promote each other. He later expanded to Instagram, where he has 42,500 followers, and TikTok, where he has 21,400 followers.

The expansion from text to video led Wentworth to add videos of cooking, another passion of his, to his content. He hopes to turn that passion into a children's book about a boy who discovers his grandmother's recipes, which he described as "an arc of generational love through food." Another book of dad jokes, which will be exclusive to discount chain Five Below, will be out by Christmas.

That book, as well as "New Dad, Same Bad Jokes," was born from The Dad Briefs. Wentworth's popularity on social media led Penguin Random House to message him with the offer, he said, just as it's led him to receive sponsorship opportunities due to his cooking content in particular. He's grateful for that, as his maturing children are now giving him different material than dad jokes and hacks.

"It used to be just as easy as listening to my kids. I'd always have a pad and write stuff down," he said. "Now because they're getting older, the conversations are a little deeper, a little philosophical."

