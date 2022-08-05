Dairy association video features Cayuga County farmer

A Cayuga County dairy farm is featured in the newest season of a digital series by the American Dairy Association North East.

Aurora Ridge Dairy and herd manager Lucas Schonfeld are featured in "Cows and Athletes Eat Alike," a four-minute edition of the association's "This American Dairy Farmer" series.

In the video, titled "Cows and Athletes Eat Alike," Schonfeld talks about competing in triathlons and the nutrition they require.

“Training for a triathlon is not unlike how I care for my cows. Nutrition is a key to my training and success. We have a team of nutritionists at the farm who are focused on providing the essential nutrients that these cows need to produce quality milk,” Schonfeld says.

He also talks about how he followed in the footsteps of his father, a fellow triathlon competitor, to enter the dairy industry.

“I always knew I would grow up taking care of dairy cows. As young as I can remember, I planned to go to college to study animal care and be involved in the dairy industry," he continued. "I can't imagine doing anything else."

The "This American Dairy Farmer" series is visiting 12 dairy farms this year, including Walnut Ridge Dairy in Lansing and Beck Farms in Freeville.

For more information, visit americandairy.com.