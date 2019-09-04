Auburn native Gary Mann never imagined his music would be adapted into a ballet.
Yet that is becoming a reality, as his science fiction-inspired concept album "Doom City Limits" is becoming a ballet in Chicago. The performance, named "No Signal" after a track from the record, will take place Dec. 5-6 at the Hamlin Park Theatre in December. Mann released the album last year under his solo act Empires in Orbit, and said the name was inspired by his love of 1980s sci-fi.
It's the latest project for the local musician, who is the regional program manager of the Auburn Rescue Mission. In the 2000s, Mann was a founding member and bassist of Auburn metal band If Hope Dies, which built a strong following through national tours and three albums. Mann later co-founded and played guitar in the band Death Travelers, which released an EP in 2018.
"Doom City Limits" is the second of two concept albums Mann has released as Empires in Orbit. It concerns a genderless traveler, called The Voyager, the survivor of a long-dead planet. In the character's last attempt to find more life on the planet, they follow faint transmissions to a place called Doom City. The area was inspired by the "doom towns" that were built, and populated by mannequins, in order to test atomic bombs decades ago in the United States, Mann said. He also wrote a short story for the concept with his friend Tim Nicholas.
The project "sounds like the soundtrack to an '80s sci-fi movie," Mann said, with synths and guitar. Though he enjoys collaborating with people in bands, he saw "Doom City Limits" as an opportunity to cut loose on something on his own. The music is on streaming platforms like Spotify and iTunes, and while it isn't taking off as much as If Hope Dies, Mann said its popularity is on the rise.
"I guess I would describe it as right in the middle of the 'Blade Runner' soundtrack and Tears For Fears," Mann said.
One of the album's fans was Lauren Meadows, choreographer and creator of Chicago-based company Meadows Dance Collective. Meadows, who once lived in Auburn and was friends with Mann in high school, said she floated the idea of translating "Doom City Limits" into a different medium to him not long after the album came out. He said he would love it to become more than an album.
"I was like, 'Wait a second, what if it became a ballet?'" said Meadows, who began dancing around age 10 and helped found the University of Chicago's dance company as a student. She thought the album's "very strong mix of rhythmic and melodic music and more ambient music" would lend itself to dance, she added.
Some story elements have been changed by Meadows for the ballet. Mann said she's not paying for licensing in order to adequately compensate the dancers she recently hired for the show. He said it is important to him that artists receive payment for their work, and that he doesn't create things with the intention of making money from them. So he and Meadows are working collaboratively on the "No Signal" ballet, but Mann will retain the rights to the "Doom City Limits" concept. He also said he plans to film the show.
"There's no way I'm not going to document it, because who the hell gets to have their own ballet?" Mann said with a laugh.
Mann, who said he has no ballet experience, met with Meadows in Chicago Aug. 24 to audition performers, some of whom were trained at The Julliard School. While he was impressed by the hopefuls, he said he felt pressure for the finalists at the end of the audition due to the effort they had invested. He won't be heavily involved with the show until the performances, when he will oversee sound.
Mann, who will soon be moving back to Auburn after living in Syracuse for years, said he is open to working with other collaborators, and added that Auburn has many creative people.
He has enjoyed seeing his music in a new light, and loves that Meadows thought his instrumental "weird '80s stuff" could be turned into a ballet.
"The fact that somebody listened to something that I wrote and it instantly translated to something I never intended it to be, I think is one of the coolest things that's ever happened to me," he said.