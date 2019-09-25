The Owasco Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that applications for four state-level competitive scholarships are now available to students at any high school that is part of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system.
The DAR Scholarship is open to any high school senior, male or female, who will be attending a university or college in New York. The Barben Scholarship is open to young women attending college to prepare for life and citizenship. The Damaris Smith Desimone Scholarship is open to young people acquiring a higher education in U.S. history. And the Peggy Jo Power Gifford Scholarship is open to young people seeking to attain education in U.S. history or philanthropy. The national DAR also has 13 scholarships available on its website.
Application forms are available at the guidance departments of local high schools or nydar.org. Completed applications and all necessary background materials, including a letter of approval from the student's high school, are due to the Owasco chapter by Jan. 15.
For more information, call Susan Marteney at (315) 252-7141.