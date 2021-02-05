Daycare duo: Longtime Auburn child care business employees become its co-owners

Regina Carnicelli and Amanda Crawford didn't want to take over the Early Childhood Center in Auburn without the other.
The two officially became co-owners of the longtime day care on Jan. 1 after working there for over a decade each. Carnicelli, the center's director, has been with the 1110 Corporate Drive center since 2009. Crawford, the assistant director, started in 2004, when a family member asked her to come in as a substitute. Both of them also teach at the building.
The duo bought the center, which takes in infants to 5-year-olds, from previous owner Lisa Carnicelli, Regina's sister-in-law. Lisa approached Regina about taking over, but she was on the fence about it until bringing in Crawford. The two get along well and are able to work together, they said, and Carnicelli added with a slight laugh that she and Crawford "share the same brain."
"She's my person, and she's the one I call no matter what, and I would like to think, vice versa," Crawford said. "For me, it wouldn't have made sense to have done this without her, just because the two of us have done it all together for so long."
The two said they also know each other's strengths well. Carnicelli is comfortable dealing with the center's finances and the business aspects of the program. She also praised Crawford's ability to connect with children and families. Even before they became co-owners, Carnicelli and Crawford spent a lot of time and energy on the center and have been invested in its growth, direction and longevity.
"Amanda and I live and breathe this place," Carnicelli said. "The children and the families are all extremely dear to our hearts."
High-quality child care has been needed in Auburn for years, Carnicelli and Crawford said, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception.
The center closed down in mid-March due to the outbreak, and reopened in June. Since then, Crawford said, the children have been cooperative with the new safety measures. The center's goal was to make it seem as if "nothing had really changed," with the exception of face mask requirements and frequent hand washing. The center tries to socially distance the young children as much as possible, she continued, but it can be difficult because "they're little people and they want to be around other people."
The co-owners also praised the efforts of the staff, and said they acknowledge the responsibility that comes from people in the community trusting the center with their children.
"The kids that we have and the families that we have, I don't know what my life would be without them, really," Crawford said. "They're a part of our family, and it's sad when they go to kindergarten, but you're also so excited to see them go forward and know that what they're bringing with them to kindergarten is something that you did."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.