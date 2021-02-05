Daycare duo: Longtime Auburn child care business employees become its co-owners

Kelly Rocheleau Education and City Reporter Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016. Follow Kelly Rocheleau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Regina Carnicelli and Amanda Crawford didn't want to take over the Early Childhood Center in Auburn without the other.

The two officially became co-owners of the longtime day care on Jan. 1 after working there for over a decade each. Carnicelli, the center's director, has been with the 1110 Corporate Drive center since 2009. Crawford, the assistant director, started in 2004, when a family member asked her to come in as a substitute. Both of them also teach at the building.

The duo bought the center, which takes in infants to 5-year-olds, from previous owner Lisa Carnicelli, Regina's sister-in-law. Lisa approached Regina about taking over, but she was on the fence about it until bringing in Crawford. The two get along well and are able to work together, they said, and Carnicelli added with a slight laugh that she and Crawford "share the same brain."

"She's my person, and she's the one I call no matter what, and I would like to think, vice versa," Crawford said. "For me, it wouldn't have made sense to have done this without her, just because the two of us have done it all together for so long."