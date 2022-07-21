Details of 2022 Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair announced

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County has announced that a 4-H Youth Fair will take place Thursday through Saturday, July 28 through July 30, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 Route 38A, Owasco.

The fair offers 4-H members the opportunity to exhibit their best projects for evaluation and judging. Over the past year, members have participated in beef and dairy cattle, hog, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbit, dog and horse shows, and their handmade crafts have included gardening, heritage crafts, food, science projects, art, natural resources, photography, sewing and record books.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, July 28

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Youth building projects on display

1-5 p.m.: Dairy arrival

6-8 p.m.: Dog show

6-7 p.m.: Watershed STEM activity

Friday, July 29

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Youth building projects on display

9 a.m.: All dairy cattle in place

9-10 a.m.: Dairy cattle vet checks

10 a.m.: Poultry show

11 a.m.: Search-and-rescue dog demonstration

Noon: Ice cream distribution

2 p.m.: Watershed STEM activity

3 p.m.: Dairy show

Saturday, July 30

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Youth building projects on display

10 a.m.: Rabbit and cavy show

3 p.m.: Watershed STEM activity

The fair is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga or call (315) 255-1183.