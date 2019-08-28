Auburn native Amanda DelloStritto is a big fan of Nintendo. So going to the video game company's European headquarters in Germany earlier this year was "surreal," she said.
DelloStritto, a junior at the Rochester Institute of Technology, visited the overseas home of Mario, Donkey Kong and company during a two-week trip to Germany that capped off a spring introductory class on the country's video game industry. The trip also included time in cities such as Frankfurt and Paderborn, tours of game studios and a "game jam," in which students worked with University of Paderborn students to make a video game from scratch.
DelloStritto said she enjoyed the trip. She is majoring in film and animation at RIT, but plans to go into video game art and animation. She initially didn't know much about Germany beyond its involvement in global politics, she said, but learned more about the country and its game industry through the class.
Working with Paderborn students was a highlight of the experience for DelloStritto. She worked with seven students, all fluent in English, on an idea she came up with for the game jam. The concept was "Return to Otter Space," about a spaceman who crashes on a water planet and has to solve puzzles to recover ship parts to get back home. The spaceman also befriends an alien that resembles an otter.
In many game jams DelloStritto did in the past, she wasn't able to focus solely on game art and animation, but also game design and being "the creative person," she said. While collaborating with the Paderborn students, she was able to focus her energy on 3D modeling and then see the "insane progress" the rest of the team made.
"Being able to go sit at a computer and model for 12 hours was amazing," DelloStritto said.
The game jam helped DelloStritto learn more about working in a team, she said, because it's similar to what functioning in a game studio is like. She also gained more knowledge about the business side of video games through the Germany trip, she said.
Stephen Jacobs, a professor who teaches game design at RIT and the introductory course DelloStritto took, said she was eager and engaged in the classroom portions. DelloStritto also ably handled assignments that had to be done during the Germany trip, such as the game jam and daily web logs on what the students found interesting during their journey. Jacobs also praised her ability to balance his class with the demands of her film and animation course load. He said Germany has the biggest video game industry in Europe.
DelloStritto said she plans to continue working on "Return to Otter Space" while in college. She also hopes to go to the University of Paderborn in fall 2020 to work on her final thesis if she can. Her ultimate goal, she said, is to be a 3D modeler in the video game industry.
The trip solidified what DelloStritto wants to pursue, she said.
"It's hard when you're in classes, you're spending so many nights in the lab, you're sleeping on the floor — it's hard to remember why you're doing it," she said. "But to meet so many people enjoying their job and so many students enjoying their time in the game lab, it kind of reinvigorated my excitement to join the game design industry."