Happy fall everyone! We have come to the end of an extremely busy and successful year. Taking a look at what has made this a banner year is very rewarding.
It was an especially exciting time for the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District office: Not only did we move into the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, we added to our downtown district a phenomenal welcome center that has attracted visitors from all over the world, which in turn has helped support businesses, local restaurants and hotels in our downtown district.
The events such as the Saturday Market, Holiday Traditions, Pride Month, First Fridays, Harriet Tubman Day and the addition of the Taste NY Market are just a few highlights that have added new attractions to our downtown.
Tourism plays a significant role in our downtown, and the addition of the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center has been a successful economic driver for not only our downtown district, but the entire city of Auburn and region. BID is very excited and grateful to be part of such a successful endeavor.
The downtown district has seen tremendous growth in the past 10 years and continues to flourish with new businesses coming on line, as well as existing businesses.
In the past year we have seen the addition of Gretchen's Confections and its expansion. Three Leaf Tea and Zen Den Studio have created a partnership, as well as East Hill businesses collaborating with different events such as the latest East Hill block party. The RAD Locals CoLab and Workspace have been great additions to downtown, with artists sharing work space and looking to open a retail shop for the holidays.
The craft brewing scene is exploding with growth with Thirsty Pug’s relocation and expansion, Sheps Brewing Co., Next Chapter Brewpub's outdoor space and participation in the downtown events scene and Prison City Pub & Brewery’s success and expansion. We welcome our most recent businesses Pure Market and Eatery and Blake’s Gallery and Studio (which will occupy the former BID office space). Congratulations to everyone! We are thrilled to have you and are grateful for your commitment and dedication to the downtown district and the city of Auburn.
This year, the city of Auburn finalized the plan for its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, and we look forward to all the projects that were selected by the state to come to fruition over the next several years. Congratulations to all the project awardees!
Projects that will be added to the core of the downtown district area are as follows:
• Auburn Public Theater (Café 108 and downstairs space renovation for a larger scale performance and concert venue)
• 22 E. Genesee St.
• And BID’s public art projects.
We are also thrilled for our partnering neighbors the Cayuga Museum of History & Art and the Schweinfurth Art Center, who will be working on the West End Arts Campus to help ensure more connectivity from the west end into our downtown district.
Thank you to owner Andrew Simpkin for updating the façade of the Phoenix Building — it looks terrific! BID gets weekly comments on how great the building looks!
Other downtown highlights of the past year are the completion of the Owasco River Greenway Trail, which is enjoyed daily by walkers, bikers and families.
Also, BID is happy to be working in partnership with Bound West to help foster a relationship with the businesses on the west end and downtown, and also partnering with the National Park Service to create more opportunities for our community, businesses and visitors.
Major events in 2019 included: Majorpalooza, the Food Truck Rodeo, Memorial Day parade, Summer Sizzlin', First Fridays, Downtown Auburn Saturday Market, Music on the Mall, Juneteenth, Auburn Pride Week celebration, the city summer concert series, the Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival, A Day in Dance Gala, Downtown Discounts, Founder's Day (with the antique car show, bike fest and Art Flaire), TomatoFest, Prison City's Riot Run, Gobble 'n' Go, Miracle on Genesee Street and the Holiday Parade.
It’s been a very busy, exciting, productive and successful year, with new things already on the horizon for the year to come. We are very grateful and thank the city of Auburn, the BID’s board of directors, our businesses, property owners and collaborative partners. Your support and collaboration ensures success for all. Thank you!
So until next month, remember to shop, buy and dine at all our local businesses and stay tuned for upcoming Miracle on Genesee Street and Holiday Parade information in next month’s article.
Have a great, safe and productive month everyone!