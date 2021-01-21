DeVito: Auburn businesses endured 2020 through collaboration, support

A happy, healthy, prosperous and safe new year is wished to everyone, and may the year be filled with positivity and much success for you all!
As we faced a challenging and unprecedented year, the Auburn community showed its strength, perseverance, courage, determination and true colors in many ways. Businesses that continue to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic, however, are "Auburn Strong" and focused on making it through to the other side stronger than before. What have they done, and how have they treaded water through this, you may ask? Collaboration, inventive ideas, networking, brainstorming and partnerships that were created out of necessity as a form of survival and sustainability occurred, and I believe they will continue well into the future.
While businesses were in collaboration, I found more than ever that other entities also put on their collaborative thinking hats. The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, the city of Auburn, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center all rallied together even stronger than we always do to help businesses and historic and cultural sites navigate through guidelines, funding, promotion, marketing, and expansion of outdoor café space, while providing overall positive support and so much more.
I am grateful for the partners that we work hand in hand with daily, and who have the same vision for our community and downtown. Thank you to each one of you for always being supportive, optimistic and showing that it's truly a team of strength and determination that will always win, and there is not anything we cannot accomplish together. The sky is the limit!
Words can not express the gratitude that I have for our community. Auburn's community is truly the best and like no other! I have always known that Auburn was a terrific place to be, and it is the people who make up our community of greatness. Over the last year, the Auburn community has shown its true colors more than ever with the outpouring of kindness and support, and that there is not anything that they cannot overcome!
I am thrilled to announce that the Auburn Downtown BID gift cards that feature more than 50 downtown businesses was a huge success this holiday season, with over $30,000 infused directly into our downtown district. This is fantastic!
Thank you, thank you, thank you to all our supporters who purchased gift cards from near and far to help our downtown economy. It was truly a gift that was given to our downtown district from major companies, individuals and other outside businesses at a time that the district was desperately needing a boost.
Not only does this help our businesses, it also helps our local economy in sales tax revenue that is crucially important. Appreciation and gratitude to everyone for shopping local and assisting all our businesses and showing how valued they are to our community, tourists and visitors.
BID gift certificates may now also be purchased at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center during our winter hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 25 South St., online at auburndowntown.org or by calling (315) 252-7874.
So, as we embark on 2021, let us have a focused, positive and productive mindset to make this year better than the past year, and rich in determination and perseverance to ensure success.
Let us embrace the strengths that we have together to continue to foster the wonderful community that we live in!
Until next month, while shopping local, remember to mask up, socially distance, wash your hands and keep your circles small! We can beat this, and we will, but it's up to all of us to make sure our friends, family and community are as safe and healthy as possible!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.