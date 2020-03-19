DeVito: Downtown Auburn adding merchants

Editor's note: The following column was written prior to the business restrictions established this week by New York state in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Spring has sprung with exciting new businesses on the horizon in the downtown BID district. BID would like to welcome Common Place Auburn as our newest business into our BID family. CommonPlace Auburn is a coworking and event space in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Located in Auburn’s historic Phoenix Building, where they are a welcoming, accessible place to work, meet and grow. Visit commonplaceauburn.com. Congratulations, Buck and Melissa Alford ... we wish you much success!
Looking into the near future we have Rudolph’s ice cream café joining us downtown with a projected end of May opening date. Being an ice cream fan myself, the end of May can’t come soon enough!
Thank you, Dawn and Marc Schulz, for continuing to invest in our downtown.
Octane Social House is nearing their opening debut in the next few months as well on Genesee Street in the Nolan Block. Congratulations to Joni and Robert Otterstatter on this great addition and investment in our downtown.
Stay tuned for updates and grand opening information on these businesses as we move through the next few months.
Event season is fast upon us and vendor applications are open for the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market. This year’s season runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 20 to Sept. 5. Applications can be found online at equalrightsheritage.com/events or available at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. Majorpalooza (May 24) and Summer Sizzlin (June 20) are also accepting vendor applications. Please join us, all are welcome!!
Save the date for these upcoming events:
• Majorpalooza and Memorial Day: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 24 and 25, NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. Event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K Catch Me If You Can, free for 18 years and under. The Stefanak Sprint for youth starts at 9:45 a.m. followed by lots of family fun, arts and crafts displays, and food vending by Angry Pig BBQ, City Dawgz of NNY, AHS football team, and Soldier Boy Fudge & Italian Ice. Live music acts include Perform4Purpose, Mike McNabb, Crossfire and St. Bernard. Visit Majorpalooza’s website.
On Memorial Day at 11 a.m., cheer on the city’s annual parade. Afterward, enjoy an added performance by Downbeat Percussion on the Loop Road Owasco Rivertrail Overlook. Then attend the Veteran’s Memorial Park ceremony at noon and the Kiwanis Duck Derby at Market Street Park at 1 p.m.. For lunch, check out the Downtown Auburn BID Food Truck Rodeo on Loop Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mobile food vendors include Elbita’s Cocina, Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice, Tonzi’s Catering, Wolf’s Patio Pizza and Miss Alice's Mad Hatters Cotton Candy.
• Auburn NY Pride 2020. The Rainbow Rally will return to the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. oSaturday, June 27, including food trucks, vendors and live music that includes CC Ryder and more. Stay tuned for details about the city-wide celebration happening throughout the month of June. Revisit last year’s celebration by visiting auburnnypride.com. Sponsor and vendor opportunities available.
• BID’s annual Flower Power planting days start at 9 a.m. May 16 and May 23 (meeting on Exchange Street). All are welcome to join us in planting our downtown flower pots and parks.
Your support and assistance is greatly appreciated! We couldn’t do it without our wonderful volunteers. Thank you! Any questions, please call Stephanie DeVito at (315) 252-7874
So until next month stay safe, healthy and remember to shop, buy and dine locally as your support ensures success for all!
Have a successful and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.