DeVito: Downtown Auburn adding merchants

Editor's note: The following column was written prior to the business restrictions established this week by New York state in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Spring has sprung with exciting new businesses on the horizon in the downtown BID district. BID would like to welcome Common Place Auburn as our newest business into our BID family. CommonPlace Auburn is a coworking and event space in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Located in Auburn’s historic Phoenix Building, where they are a welcoming, accessible place to work, meet and grow. Visit commonplaceauburn.com. Congratulations, Buck and Melissa Alford ... we wish you much success!

Looking into the near future we have Rudolph’s ice cream café joining us downtown with a projected end of May opening date. Being an ice cream fan myself, the end of May can’t come soon enough!

Thank you, Dawn and Marc Schulz, for continuing to invest in our downtown.

Octane Social House is nearing their opening debut in the next few months as well on Genesee Street in the Nolan Block. Congratulations to Joni and Robert Otterstatter on this great addition and investment in our downtown.

Stay tuned for updates and grand opening information on these businesses as we move through the next few months.