DeVito: Help downtown Auburn stay strong during COVID-19

Happy spring, downtown friends.
As our community works together to spread positivity, encouragement, strength, support and optimism in our downtown and city, it's more than ever time to collaborate and partner together so we can be on the other side of this stronger than ever before!
As we all work together to practice social distancing, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is here to help you navigate with up-to-date information regarding business hours, special takeout menus, curbside and delivery options, historical and cultural sites' digital and virtual programming, and entertainment venues such as Auburn Public Theater that are programming through social media outlets.
If you receive the BID's weekly email blast great; however, if you have yet to sign up, now is the time. Please send your name and email address to jesse@auburndowntown.org to get signed up and in the know.
Always tune into BID’s Facebook page and website, auburndowntown.org, to obtain the latest information and updates.
As a continued effort to help the employees of the businesses, we are drawing four $25 downtown gift certificates weekly until the end of April and encourage folks to submit names of employees who have lost their jobs to jessekline@auburndowntown.org. Thank you to Mark's Pizzeria for donating two gift cards for last week’s drawing!
We greatly appreciate your generosity!
BID is happy to be partnering with the Finger Lakes Arts Council in spreading positive messages in the businesses' windows. If your business would like to have positive art messaging on the outside of your windows, please contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874 or email jesse@auburndowntown.org for more information and to sign up!
The Citizen is putting together a business gift certificate directory for a one-stop shop approach to purchase business gift certificates. Please fill out the short form and submit it to The Citizen for your business to get included and advertised in the directory.
How can you help?
As a community, we can help with gestures that show our support for our local businesses and whether big or small, these four tips will show our businesses they are not alone and let them know they have our support not only in the good times, but in the unforeseen and unfortunate times that we are in.
1. Order takeout and delivery from your local restaurants and bars.
2. Purchase gift cards for a gift or to a restaurant that you would normally frequent and plan to use it as a celebration when we have surpassed this. Keep in mind your salons, retail stores, entertainment sites and restaurants and bars.
3. Still maintain your current memberships to historical and cultural sites, gyms, theaters etc., and think about how now would be a great time to purchase a membership if you were thinking about it to support your local favorite entertainment venue.
4. Share, share, share your positive feedback online about your favorite restaurants and takeout menus. Spread the word about our local businesses' great creativity and give them thumbs-up reviews!
BID is here to help the businesses and our community the best we can to get through this bump in the road by advocating and promoting your tremendous success that you have all worked together to create over the last 10 years. We are proud of all of you and the strength, determination and partnerships that you have fostered to come together as one to make our downtown and city a great place to live, work, shop and play.
We are a downtown district of warriors and we will all get through this together and continue to flourish and be stronger than ever before!
So until next month, keep positive, keep encouraged, be stronger than ever and know that the light at the end of the tunnel is near and together as a community we will prevail!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
