DeVito: Help downtown Auburn stay strong during COVID-19

3. Still maintain your current memberships to historical and cultural sites, gyms, theaters etc., and think about how now would be a great time to purchase a membership if you were thinking about it to support your local favorite entertainment venue.

4. Share, share, share your positive feedback online about your favorite restaurants and takeout menus. Spread the word about our local businesses' great creativity and give them thumbs-up reviews!

BID is here to help the businesses and our community the best we can to get through this bump in the road by advocating and promoting your tremendous success that you have all worked together to create over the last 10 years. We are proud of all of you and the strength, determination and partnerships that you have fostered to come together as one to make our downtown and city a great place to live, work, shop and play.

We are a downtown district of warriors and we will all get through this together and continue to flourish and be stronger than ever before!

So until next month, keep positive, keep encouraged, be stronger than ever and know that the light at the end of the tunnel is near and together as a community we will prevail!

Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.

