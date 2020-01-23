DeVito: Help keep downtown Auburn beautiful

Happy New Year from the BID office! As we jump into 2020 with a fresh perspective and new ideas to come to fruition in the upcoming year, I would like to take this opportunity to focus on the importance of beautification in our downtown. It’s important year-round to be mindful of how our downtown appears, and I would like to help by providing some helpful information to keep our downtown looking beautiful and inviting.

BID is assisting property owners and tenants in following the city's recycling program. Please follow the BID’s weekly email blast to find out what recycling week it is. Please dispose of contained trash and recyclables properly to keep downtown clean. No personal trash or black bags, please; and do not put out trash until after 5 p.m. check your at-home streamline brochure or the city’s website at auburnny.gov/streamlineI.

It’s crucial that cardboard is bundled together to prevent it from being disbursed throughout downtown, and any large items such as furniture, mattresses etc. should be coordinated with the Department of Public Works for pick-up and not left on the street for a lengthy time.