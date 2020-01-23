DeVito: Help keep downtown Auburn beautiful

Happy New Year from the BID office! As we jump into 2020 with a fresh perspective and new ideas to come to fruition in the upcoming year, I would like to take this opportunity to focus on the importance of beautification in our downtown. It’s important year-round to be mindful of how our downtown appears, and I would like to help by providing some helpful information to keep our downtown looking beautiful and inviting.
BID is assisting property owners and tenants in following the city's recycling program. Please follow the BID’s weekly email blast to find out what recycling week it is. Please dispose of contained trash and recyclables properly to keep downtown clean. No personal trash or black bags, please; and do not put out trash until after 5 p.m. check your at-home streamline brochure or the city’s website at auburnny.gov/streamlineI.
It’s crucial that cardboard is bundled together to prevent it from being disbursed throughout downtown, and any large items such as furniture, mattresses etc. should be coordinated with the Department of Public Works for pick-up and not left on the street for a lengthy time.
Please help keep our streets and sidewalks free of debris by using the trash receptacles located throughout the downtown district, as we have heavy foot traffic visiting our fine restaurants, retail, entertainment and historical and cultural sites. We want at all times to be inviting and appealing to our visitors and the local community. Thank you for your cooperation and the great job that you already do!
Spring will be soon approaching (we hope) and as a reminder to all businesses that would like an outdoor café space, please fill out your café applications as soon as possible to ensure that when warmer weather hits, you are ready to go with outdoor seating. Please visit the city of Auburn’s website to obtain a café application form at auburnny.gov.
Events are very popular in the upcoming season, and we encourage all event holders to fill out and submit their event applications to the city manager’s office early so the planning can begin. The event application can also be obtained from the Ccity of Auburn’s website at auburnny.gov.
As we think spring, we also think flowers and the Flower Power fundraising program. BID’s website now has a flower power page and button that will aid in donating to the program throughout the year. Please take a minute to check it out and make a donation for the upcoming flower season. Your donation helps provide flowers and the maintenance of the flowers throughout our downtown district, which adds additional beauty during the summer months. Thank you so much for your support — it is greatly appreciated.
Until next month, shop and buy local as your support ensures success for all! Have a great and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.