DeVito: New businesses come to Auburn as established ones endure COVID-19

It has been said where there is a storm, there is always a silver lining. The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is fortunate to see exactly that!
In the midst of adversity, our downtown businesses not only have weathered the storm but have forged through with determination, persistence and grace to continue the growth and success that they have seen prior to COVID-19. We are incredibly proud of our business owners and property owners who have worked together to continue the positive momentum, growth and resurgence that the BID has seen over the last 12 years. Great work everyone, and I am confident that you all will continue to excel and build back better than ever imagined before!
While current businesses make up the heart and soul of our district, we have a flurry of activity happening even in the trials of the last few months. We have new business owners that have been diligently working hard over the past several years to bring their dreams to reality. The obstacle of COVID-19 may have slowed them down a bit; however, it did not stop them. We are thrilled to announce and welcome the opening of seven new businesses in the downtown district. The accomplishments, hard work and sacrifice that has been put into every minute of every day to add to our great community is admirable and something to celebrate! Congratulations, and welcome to the downtown BID family.
All-American Mart: Zachary Pelosi is the owner of All-American Mart, located at 31 Loop Road under Quality Rental Purchase & Sales in the former Nolan's Sporting Goods. The shop offers standard convenience store fare from sundries, food and beverages to hygiene and tobacco products. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. For more information, call (315) 255-1948.
Café 108: Auburn Public Theater's cafe offers convenient online ordering, carryout and curbside pick-up, and a locally sourced, farm-fresh menu with made-from-scratch meals and baked goods, plus expertly crafted Simple Roast Coffee and smoothies. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call (315) 252-2233.
Maple Seed Creative: Downtown welcomes this new public relations firm located in the Lorraine Building at 130 Genesee St., in Suite 130. Maple Seed specializes in creative online content creation. In 2020, owner Cathy Tripiciano received the Phyllis K. Goldman Encouragement Award from the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call (315) 246-7333.
Mind.Body.Meta: Shop a new holistic skincare clinic in Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Suite 11. Offerings include handcrafted skin and body care, products and treatments, apothecary and fragrances, tarot/oracle readings and cognitive behavioral therapy sessions, and a marginalized author library. On Sundays is Cards & Coffee, where those new to tarot can learn interpretations and those well-versed can share their experience as well. On Mondays, get your brows waxed during lunch from noon to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays is Women in Horror, for any female/identified who loves horror in books, TV, film and podcasting; play the Hunt A Killer game as a team in October. Sunday and Wednesday event capacity is five people and the fee is $5; please reserve. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (315) 231-5065.
Moonflower Macarons: Owner Theresa Mendez’s retail space is located at 10 Seminary St. Moonflower specializes in the French macaron, a meringue-based pastry, in a wide range of flavors both traditional and whimsical, available in the shop and for online purchase. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays; regular hours will be announced soon. For more information, call (315) 224-2790.
Octane Social House: Octane is located at 41 Genesee St. You can come for breakfast through dinner and more. You can view a display of artwork by Todd Tanner, Kaitlynn Grevell, Claudia Finley Lambdin and Hosley & Barney. Or you can purchase merchandise honoring Harriet Tubman, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, ceramic and travel mugs, glassware and stickers. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (315) 660-3656 or visit octanesocialhouse.com or facebook.com/octanesocialhouse.
Stride Sports Massage: This new downtown business in the Phoenix Building is owned by Martin Anthony Nat. His massage therapy practice caters to athletes or those looking to becoming more active. Treatment includes a variety of massage and stretching techniques, plus weekly training and running plans. You can book online or call (315) 965-9367. The Phoenix Building is located at 2 South St., and the office is in Suite 303.
Thank you for choosing Auburn’s downtown district as your new home away from home, and we anticipate great success and look forward to working with all of you!
As fall is approaching, other new businesses are on the horizon and should open within the next few months.
Look for exciting experiences from Backyard Sports Network, Casa Latino restaurant, Reuse Refuge and Rudolph's Ice Cream Shop. We will be waiting for your anticipated arrival!
As we see the bustling of positive activity happening in the downtown district, hard work, persistence, partnerships and collaboration pay off and are immeasurable.
We can’t thank you enough for your investment, support and experiences that you are adding to the quality of life in our community! As they say at all times, be the light that shines, but especially in the darkness. Continue to shine brightly and success will follow!
Until next month remember to shop, dine and support all our local businesses, as your support ensures success for all.
Have a safe, healthy and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
