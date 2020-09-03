DeVito: New businesses come to Auburn as established ones endure COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been said where there is a storm, there is always a silver lining. The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is fortunate to see exactly that!

In the midst of adversity, our downtown businesses not only have weathered the storm but have forged through with determination, persistence and grace to continue the growth and success that they have seen prior to COVID-19. We are incredibly proud of our business owners and property owners who have worked together to continue the positive momentum, growth and resurgence that the BID has seen over the last 12 years. Great work everyone, and I am confident that you all will continue to excel and build back better than ever imagined before!

While current businesses make up the heart and soul of our district, we have a flurry of activity happening even in the trials of the last few months. We have new business owners that have been diligently working hard over the past several years to bring their dreams to reality. The obstacle of COVID-19 may have slowed them down a bit; however, it did not stop them. We are thrilled to announce and welcome the opening of seven new businesses in the downtown district. The accomplishments, hard work and sacrifice that has been put into every minute of every day to add to our great community is admirable and something to celebrate! Congratulations, and welcome to the downtown BID family.