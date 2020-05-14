DeVito: Reopening a stronger downtown Auburn, together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we continue to navigate through these times together, one thing is certain, we will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel and forge through to the other side better and stronger together. Retail businesses, restaurants, entertainment and historic and cultural site venues will surge again with encouraged and enthusiastic visitors.

The question we need to ask is what will that look like, and how are we going to ensure that our community and visitors feel safe and comfortable attending our establishments while following the reopening guidelines that we will be presented with.

Reimagining our downtown district and moving forward with a reopening plan is crucial and vital to the continued success of our businesses.

It’s been amazing to watch the creative ways our community has collaborated over the last few months to encourage, support and inspire one another to ensure we all navigate these uncharted waters staying safe, healthy and as productive as possible.

Through these challenges and adjustments is where our resilience and grace shine through.

It is the determination, drive, motivation and support of our community that will foster us all to prevail.