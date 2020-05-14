DeVito: Reopening a stronger downtown Auburn, together

As we continue to navigate through these times together, one thing is certain, we will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel and forge through to the other side better and stronger together. Retail businesses, restaurants, entertainment and historic and cultural site venues will surge again with encouraged and enthusiastic visitors.
The question we need to ask is what will that look like, and how are we going to ensure that our community and visitors feel safe and comfortable attending our establishments while following the reopening guidelines that we will be presented with.
Reimagining our downtown district and moving forward with a reopening plan is crucial and vital to the continued success of our businesses.
It’s been amazing to watch the creative ways our community has collaborated over the last few months to encourage, support and inspire one another to ensure we all navigate these uncharted waters staying safe, healthy and as productive as possible.
Through these challenges and adjustments is where our resilience and grace shine through.
It is the determination, drive, motivation and support of our community that will foster us all to prevail.
Motivation, engagement and being knowledgeable are essential characteristics for productivity. Knowledge is power, and the more we learn and open our minds to information and ideas, the more tools we have in our toolbox to help position us for success. It can benefit us all if we shift our thinking from challenge mode to opportunity mode. This is the opportunity to think big, think creatively, and think in all directions to engage the reopening process when the time is right.
Think ahead: This is a time of strategic, short- and long-term planning.
Think creatively and passionately: Think outside the box to get through the unknown, and do not let fear override the mind. Many of these creative and innovative ideas may end up being implemented into your daily operations once our new normal returns.
Think now: Brainstorm how you can provide unique value during this period. Think about what you can offer that no one else does. How does that look, and what would it take to bring that offering to fruition?
Situations are always arising, and staying in tune and knowledgeable as to the guidelines that we need to adhere to, and when we will get there, all depends on each of us.
Social distancing, being mindful to be 6’ apart, wearing a face covering, washing hands and doing our part will allow us to get to the other side safer and quicker than later.
Being mindful of our regional reopening process and what those phases of reopening look like is important information that will start to predict the timeline of the reopening of our city and the downtown businesses.
The state of New York has communicated a phased approach for repening of businesses. These four phases are:
Phase one: Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, select retail (curbside pickup),
Phase two: Professional services, financial and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing
Phase three: Restaurants/food services, hotels/accommodations
Phase four: Arts/entertainment/recreation, education
This as well as other information can be found on the state website, ny.gov.
Locally, please refer to the city of Auburn’s website for general information and questions about city services during this time by calling (315) 252-2555 or by using the contact page on the city website: auburnny.gov/webforms/contact.us.
Also, by clicking on the coronavirus tab, you will find quick links to many of the questions you may have.
In closing, let us be mindful that we are stronger together through communication, and this will lead us to working toward building a stronger local future.
Until next month, be positive, kind, optimistic and remember: “People can survive individually but they thrive collectively." — Angela Blanchard
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
