DeVito: Support downtown Auburn businesses, but stay safe, too

Happy summer everyone! As summer has surfaced with beautiful weather, so has the reopening of many of our downtown businesses. Again, we thank all the businesses that have been creative while stuck in there to keep forging through and prevailing to the other side. Continuing to work on the reopening plan as we have entered phase four, we must be extremely mindful of doing the right thing and being respectful of others by complying with the mandated guidelines.
We want to ensure the due diligence and hard work we have done the past three months does not get jeopardized by our lack of compliance.
It is crucial that we help our community and businesses by abiding by the requirements to their establishments. Please be patient, kind and grateful to all the employees and business owners and help them succeed! They are here to help enhance our experiences in our downtown district, city and region.
Wearing face coverings, keeping 6 feet from others to social distance and washing your hands are ways of being respectful to others, protecting yourself and ensuring we can maintain the reopening status of our businesses.
Consumer/customer confidence is crucial to continued success. If one feels comfortable due to the businesses and customers following the guidelines, our businesses will thrive with a flurry of people and continue to be successful.
Friday, Thirsty Pug Craft Beer in Auburn began seating customers for the first time in almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We want our businesses to excel, so compliance is a must. We do not want to take two steps backwards and end up hurting our community and businesses growth. Tourism is dependent on our downtown businesses and historical and cultural sites that we are fortunate to have in our great city. Our businesses need our help and support, and by being mindful and adhering to the requirements, we show that we care and want them to succeed. We should be proud of our community and how well we have done and how far we have come. And by sticking together, we can conquer and overcome anything! Auburn is a terrific place to live, work and play, so let us keep moving forward with positivity, strength and support and all continue to partner together!
Save the date for our annual Downtown Auburn Discounts Days.
Shopping local is more important than ever, as our downtown retail shops, eateries and establishments work to gain back momentum with increased sales, foot traffic and activity. To assist with this effort, we have expanded the longstanding event Dollar Days, happening Thursday through Saturday, July 16 through July 18.
Stores will offer special discounts on merchandise, and eateries and businesses will offer a discount, special or coupon to be redeemed. Come shop, eat and play downtown and enjoy savings at the participating locations:
Finger Lakes Scuba, 11 Dill St. Open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. In-stock specials. Call (315) 252-8683 or visit facebook.com/fingerlakesscuba.
Sheps Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St. Open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Discounts. Call (315) 406-6498 or visit shepsbeer.com.
Hairlooms, 8 E. Genesee St. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Gift certificates. Call (315) 253-5279.
The Liberty Store, 5 E. Genesee St. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Summer sale. Call (315) 252-1761 or visit thelibertystore.com.
Nash's Framing & Art, 12 State St. Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Frame sale. Call (315) 252-3451 or visit facebook.com/Nashs.Framing.and.Art.
Regenerations, 101 Genesee St. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Summer clearance. Call (315) 406-0097 or visit regenerations2.com.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St. Online gift certificates. Call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Sam's Shoe Service, 20 E. Genesee St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Summer clearance. Call (315) 253-9335 or visit gotosamsshoeservice.com.
To learn more, visit the Facebook event at facebook.com/events/319711212523859, or contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874 or jesse@auburndowntown.org.
So come out and support our local businesses, there is something to be had for everyone. There is no better time than now to show your support and shop local!
Until next month, stay safe and healthy and let us help each other and keep each other accountable to follow all reopening guidelines.
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
