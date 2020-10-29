DeVito: The basics of Auburn's Downtown Business Improvement District

Often, folks who are interested in residing in the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, or opening or expanding there, desire to be where the pulse is. However, they're unaware of the actual BID boundaries, who we are, what we do and how we succeed in downtown. So, circling back to the foundation of BID, especially at time when we've recently welcomed 11 new businesses to our downtown district, I felt was an important message to communicate.
Every month, I will highlight a different aspect of BID in hopes that everyone who is not familiar with the downtown district will get a snapshot as to the many benefits and services that we provide.
Downtown Auburn BID is a membership organization of residents, business and property owners, nonprofit organizations and government entities. By means of research, advocacy, marketing, promotion, event planning and collaborative efforts, the BID is committed to enhancing the appearance, economic viability and quality of life of the community.
The BID is a unique mix of eateries, breweries, cultural attractions, lodging, boutique retail, banking, grocery, health and wellness and business and government services. BID members include approximately 110 property owners, 45 government departments or agencies, 350 businesses or organizations and 750-plus downtown residents. The boundaries are determined by the property owners that voted in favor of creating the BID. To the west, the boundary is the Plaza of the Arts; to the east, the boundary is Goodyear Tire; to the north it is the Holiday Inn; and to the south it is the Seward House Museum and Seward Park.
Stay tuned for next month’s BID district news. However, in the meantime, feel free to contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874 with inquires that you may have.
As we are approaching the holiday season this year, I also wanted to introduce an old-time favorite with a new twist.
BID, in partnership with The Citizen, will be featuring the Window Wonderland Walk. This window decorating contest will take you on a stroll along the sidewalks of downtown Auburn to view the decorated windows of our many businesses.
In collaboration with the community, we ask that you cast your vote for your favorite window to have a chance at winning a $50 Auburn Downtown BID gift card!
Businesses will have the opportunity to decorate their windows with the holiday spirit from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, and photos of your window must be sent to The Citizen no later than Dec. 1 in order to participate in the contest.
Voting for the community will take place between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, with the winners announced on Dec. 21.
Voters will be able to cast one vote per email and be entered into the drawing for the BID gift card.
Three businesses will vie for your votes to win first, second or third place in the contest.
So be creative, have fun and show your holiday spirit by showcasing and promoting your business during this festive holiday season.
I look forward to seeing our downtown light up with the spirit of the season and having this community event continue annually to add a little sunshine to everyone’s holiday!
Save the date, and look for more information and promotion to come in the upcoming weeks.
I want to once again remind everyone to support our local businesses, arts and entertainment venues, retail and historical and cultural sites, as your support is crucial in sustaining our downtown businesses and local economy. As always, shopping local ensures success for all, but with the upcoming winter months and COVID-19 still strong in our community, businesses rely on our support to continue the great success and momentum that they have worked so hard to achieve over the years.
Ordering takeout, buying gift certificates and purchasing gym, museum and entertainment memberships make great holiday gifts and memories for all to enjoy.
Let us remember in the forefront of our minds to help one another and our businesses by wearing face coverings, social distancing, washing your hands and overall being smart to get us through to the other side of this challenging time.
Stay well, be safe and until next month, shop and buy local and keep our community strong, positive and growing, as forward thinking and perseverance will lead to a successful future and downtown.
Have a great and productive month everyone!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
