DeVito: The basics of Auburn's Downtown Business Improvement District

As we are approaching the holiday season this year, I also wanted to introduce an old-time favorite with a new twist.

BID, in partnership with The Citizen, will be featuring the Window Wonderland Walk. This window decorating contest will take you on a stroll along the sidewalks of downtown Auburn to view the decorated windows of our many businesses.

In collaboration with the community, we ask that you cast your vote for your favorite window to have a chance at winning a $50 Auburn Downtown BID gift card!

Businesses will have the opportunity to decorate their windows with the holiday spirit from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, and photos of your window must be sent to The Citizen no later than Dec. 1 in order to participate in the contest.

Voting for the community will take place between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, with the winners announced on Dec. 21.

Voters will be able to cast one vote per email and be entered into the drawing for the BID gift card.

Three businesses will vie for your votes to win first, second or third place in the contest.