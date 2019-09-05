Summer is winding down, and as we transition into fall, several events are still ahead for your enjoyment.
TomatoFest takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Auburn Public Theater, Genesee Street and Exchange Street Plaza.
The Friday night kickoff features Music on the Mall with Mere Mortals in the State Street band shell from 7 to 10 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, come back downtown to enjoy more live music acts on two Genesee Street stages and the courtyard stage at the heritage center, plus cultural entertainment, a farmers market, petting zoo, food, beverage and fine art vending, and activities for the family. From noon on, there is interactive family fun inside Auburn Public Theater. There is a fundraising performance with Jukin’ Bone Saturday night at the theater, with proceeds benefiting local food pantries. During the event, canned donations are greatly appreciated.
Three stages and over 70 CNY musicians will be performing throughout the day:
East Genesee Street stage
11 a.m.: Mike McNabb
Noon: Cliff Diver
1:30 p.m.: Sydney Irving
3 p.m.: Lauren Patti
4:30 p.m.: Bob Nodzo
Heritage center stage
11 a.m.: Xarika
2 p.m.: Bob Lyna
3 p.m.: Way Off Bass
4 p.m.: Connor Van Epps
5 p.m.: Private Property
West Genesee Street stage
11 a.m.: Julie Howard and Friends
Noon: A Cast of Thousands
1:30 p.m.: Perform 4 Purpose
3 p.m.: Diana Jacobs Band
4:30 p.m.: Petty Thieves
6 p.m.: Weekend at Bernies
Street music on Genesee
11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.: Genesee Voices
2:45 to 3:45 p.m.: Unity Street Band
The Prison City Riot Run will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
This event is presented by Prison City Pub & Brewery and Great American Brewery Runs, and the after-party is co-sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District. The event starts with the 5K Riot Run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by awards, street games and performers, live music, outdoor food vending and more!
The annual Gobble 'N' Go will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
This event is presented by the Auburn Education Foundation and co-sponsored by The Citizen, Knights of Columbus, Jacobs Press, The Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Downtown Auburn BID. Tour and taste at 17 downtown Auburn eateries and shops, including A.T. Walley & Co., Burger Theory at the Holiday Inn, Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog's Lounge, Moro's Table, Next Chapter Brewpub, Octane Social House, Parker's Grille & Tap House, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Refinery Modern Fare, Regenerations, 3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den Studio, Taste NY Market at the heritage center, Thirsty Pug Craft Beer and Wild's Eats & Sweets. Big D's shuttle service will be offered at downtown stops; a last stop party with a buffet will be hosted by Knights of Columbus from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 and available online, or at the BID office.
We hope to see you all downtown to enjoy these terrific events!
As you are out and about, please remember to shop, dine and buy local, as your support ensures success for all.
Have a great and productive month everyone.