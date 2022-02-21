Diabetes prevention program now available in Cayuga County

The Cayuga Community Health Network has been recognized as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Provider by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 12-month program helps Medicare beneficiaries with symptoms of prediabetes to develop healthy habits to prevent Type 2 diabetes. A trained lifestyle coach helps them make lifestyle changes, as those who lose 5%-7% body fat and increase their physical activity to 150 minutes a week can cut their risk of developing diabetes by 58%, or 71% for people 60 or older.

“I learned a great deal about the causes of diabetes and the health impact of having diabetes. I learned the importance of a low carb/ low sugar diet and how to eat healthy, satisfying meals every day. I lost 20 pounds in the first six months of being in the program. ... My A1C dropped from 5.9 to 5.6 and my blood glucose level went from 121 to 101. My doctor is pleased with these improvements, as am I,” said Julie Dillon, a 2021 participant in the program, in a news release from the network.

Medicare participants in Cayuga County who want to take part in the program, a $500 value, can now have it paid for by their Medicare insurance. Through the program, the network has partnered with the Madison County Rural Health Council and Seven Valleys Health Coalition. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversees the program on a federal level.

The network is now signing up participants for upcoming sessions, which will be held virtually on Zoom. To determine eligibility for the program, take the pretest at cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Program Coordinator Merlin Marrain-Jackson at (315) 224-9583 or prevention@cayugahealthnetwork.org.

