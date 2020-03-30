Disability service provider with Auburn office increases mental health services
HUMAN SERVICES

  • Updated
ARISE 7

ARISE Cayuga/Seneca's office space on Lincoln Street in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

ARISE, the nonprofit central New York independent living center with a Cayuga and Seneca county location at 21 Lincoln St., Auburn, has announced an expansion to its telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic.

ARISE is offering counseling services by telephone or video chat, including crisis intervention, anxiety and depression, medication evaluation and management, domestic violence counseling and substance use treatment.

As a National Health Service Corps Site, ARISE serves all individuals and families, and offers discounted fees for qualified individuals. Insurance is accepted, including Medicaid, Medicare and Children's Health Insurance Program. In-person appointments can also be arranged.

For instant access, call (315) 671-2955. For more information, or virtual walk-in services, call (315) 671-2964.

