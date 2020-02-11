Disaster seminar to be held at Auburn church
HEALTH

Disaster seminar to be held at Auburn church

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency
Deposit Photos

A Disaster Preparedness Seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

The one-day course will help participants be better prepared to mobilize within their community in the event of a disaster. It will focus on personal preparedness, church preparedness and community integration preparedness. There will be discussions, networking and a Q&A with experienced relief workers.

Registration for the seminar is $30 and includes coffee, a catered lunch and materials. Registration is due by Feb. 27.

For more information, or to register, visit lakeschurch.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News