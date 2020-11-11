Distinguished dealer: Weedsport snowmobile biz wins state award

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The New York State Snowmobile Association has recognized a Weedsport business as its Dealer of the Year. And 2020 has been a good one for the hobby.

Bibbens Sales & Service, a third-generation family-owned business on East Brutus Street Road, was presented the award Nov. 3. Bibbens was nominated for it in March by Chris Lukins, president of the Weedsport Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club. He sought the recognition for the business because of its long history of supporting the hobby and the local community.

"They do not say no, and have been more than willing over the generations to get involved. They are a huge asset to our club and community," Lukins said in his nomination form. The form also noted that the Bibbens family helped him start the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office's snowmobile division when he was a deputy sheriff there in 2000-2001.

Two of the founding members of the Winter Wanderers were Lester and Lillian Bibbens, who opened their business in 1969.