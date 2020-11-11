Distinguished dealer: Weedsport snowmobile biz wins state award

The New York State Snowmobile Association has recognized a Weedsport business as its Dealer of the Year. And 2020 has been a good one for the hobby.
Bibbens Sales & Service, a third-generation family-owned business on East Brutus Street Road, was presented the award Nov. 3. Bibbens was nominated for it in March by Chris Lukins, president of the Weedsport Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club. He sought the recognition for the business because of its long history of supporting the hobby and the local community.
"They do not say no, and have been more than willing over the generations to get involved. They are a huge asset to our club and community," Lukins said in his nomination form. The form also noted that the Bibbens family helped him start the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office's snowmobile division when he was a deputy sheriff there in 2000-2001.
Two of the founding members of the Winter Wanderers were Lester and Lillian Bibbens, who opened their business in 1969.
They were succeeded there by their son, Bill, and his wife, Linda. A few years ago, Bill and Linda's son, Jeff, began assuming ownership of the business with his wife, Lauren. And all the while, Bibbens has been active with the club, Lauren told The Citizen on Tuesday. The family has held officer positions, helped groom trails, hosted fundraisers and even donated two acres of its farmland as the site of the club's groomer barn. Though Lauren and Jeff are still too busy learning the business to be as active with the club as they'd like, its meetings continue to take place in the Bibbens showroom.
Along with Ski-Doo and Polaris snowmobiles, Bibbens sells off-road all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides, on-road Can-Am Spyder motorcycles, parts and apparel for the hobby and more. Lauren said the dealer has many repeat customers, and its reach extends as far as Buffalo, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She believes that's partly because of the service provided by the family.
"We really try to make our customers as happy as can be," she said. "That's definitely key for us."
But it's also partly because of COVID-19 that Bibbens has been seeing customers from farther away than usual, Lauren said. The supply issues created by the pandemic are making some machines scarce, so Weedsport may be the closest place those customers can find the ones they want. The hobby itself is also poised to benefit from the pandemic, being outdoors and solitary by nature. And with the Canadian border closed, Lauren continued, many who'd travel north to snowmobile will likely stick to upstate New York hotspots like Tug Hill and Old Forge instead.
All they need now is the snow, she joked.
"It's been a crazy busy year. The supply is very low and the demand is very high," she said. "We're pretty fortunate to be in the business that we're in."
Lauren and Jeff will assume full ownership of Bibbens in the next few weeks. They want to continue growing the product line and online sales, she said, and expanding into watercraft is "inevitable."
As they take that step with perhaps the fourth generation of ownership in tow — their son, Jaxon — the family thanked the Snowmobile Association and Weedsport Winter Wanderers for the boost.
"We're thrilled, it's an honor," Lauren said. "There are a lot of dealerships that could have won it, so it's pretty awesome. It means a lot to us."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
