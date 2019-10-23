The first time Sydney Fischer saw Willard Memorial Chapel, beams of light were pouring out of its stained glass.
Fischer, the Auburn chapel's wedding and tour coordinator, said she was stunned by the glass display, which depicts Jesus and St. Peter at the Sea of Galilee. Although she has now been working at the chapel for almost two years, she hasn't seen light come out of the glass that same way since. Still, that glass is a gorgeous sight to behold, she continued, even as the chapel turns 125 years old this month. The chapel is celebrating that anniversary with three events in October and November.
Fischer said the chapel is toured by people from as far as Germany, France, Switzerland, Brazil and South Africa. When they gaze upon its stained glass windows, she said, all of the guests do the same thing: Their jaws plummet, their eyes balloon and they scramble for their cameras to snap pictures.
"Just seeing their faces when I go in and give the tours makes it so much better," she said.
The property is the last chapel designed by the studio of Louis Comfort Tiffany that remains at its original location. His father, Charles Tiffany, founded jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. The chapel was built from 1892 to 1894, and dedicated on Oct. 24 of that year. The project cost $50,000 then, or roughly $14 million today. Louis Comfort Tiffany designed the chapel because it was located on the campus of the Auburn Theological Seminary, which relocated to New York City in 1939 and is now known as Auburn Seminary, Fischer said.
Fischer said Louis Comfort Tiffany's company folded after his death in 1933, so Tiffany glass is hard to come by. The chapel was purchased by a buyer in 1999 who intended to turn it into a nightclub and bowling alley, she said. That same year, the Community Preservation Committee bought it, and has looked after the property ever since. The chapel, which includes the Welch Memorial Building, stopped operating as a church decades ago but continues to host tours, weddings and other event such as concerts, said Kathy Walker, the committee's executive director.
Walker said Tiffany's design achieves a certain unity.
"You can just tell there was a vision for how the chapel would look when it was complete. The themes and the colors carry out from ceiling to floor, with the golds and the maroons and the blues," she said. "It's just a total design that all flows together magnificently."
The chapel is currently undergoing work supported by a $500,000 preservation grant from the state, Walker said, including renovations for a portion of its masonry and all of its wooden windows, the slate roof and the copper gutter systems are being renovated for the Welch building.
The property will also receive $278,000 through Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Walker said. That money will fund restoration of the chapel's interior finishing, cleaning and upgrades to Tiffany chandeliers and "further implementation of our exterior master plan for landscaping," she said.
Walker said she loves working on a property with so much history.
"It's an incredible experience, to be able to work there every day and ensure that it remains," she said.