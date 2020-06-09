Doctor from Skaneateles joins Auburn hospital practice

Dr. Amy Hoeft MacDonald has recently joined the Auburn Obstetrics and Gynecology practice at Auburn Community Hospital, the hospital announced in a news release.
MacDonald, of Skaneateles, comes to the hospital after practicing at ParkWest Women's Health in Rochester. She is also a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester. She received her medical degree at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and completed her residency at the University of Rochester in 2014. Her special interests are obstetrics, contraception, family planning and minimally invasive surgery. SHe was also awarded the Bronze Star and the Resident Teaching Award during her time at the University of Rochester.
"My family and I are excited to return to the Auburn community. The Auburn Obstetrics and Gynecology practice at Auburn Community Hospital has an excellent reputation and I am excited about being part of this practice that has a comprehensive focus on women's health," MacDonald said in a news release.
MacDonald will be accepting new patients immediately.
For more information, call the practice at (315) 252-5028.
