Doctor from Skaneateles joins Auburn hospital practice

MacDonald, of Skaneateles, comes to the hospital after practicing at ParkWest Women's Health in Rochester. She is also a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester. She received her medical degree at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and completed her residency at the University of Rochester in 2014. Her special interests are obstetrics, contraception, family planning and minimally invasive surgery. SHe was also awarded the Bronze Star and the Resident Teaching Award during her time at the University of Rochester.