Doctor joins Auburn hospital practice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Community Hospital and Auburn Memorial Medical Services welcome Dr. Sultan Ripon to the Auburn Primary Care practice at Health Central, the hospital announced in a news release.

Ripon comes to Auburn from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine. He completed his residency training at New York Medical College Family Medicine Residency at Hoboken University Medical Center in New Jersey. The residency is designed to provide a comprehensive background in family practice, with a strong ambulatory care focus and team-based approach that includes exposure to inpatient, pediatric and geriatric care.

“The team at Auburn Primary Care, including Dr. (Sara) Zafar and Dr. (Sarah) Rooney, has an excellent reputation and I am excited about being part of this practice that provides a broad spectrum of family health services,” Ripon said in the release.

Zafar added, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Ripon join our practice. He has an exceptional training including the family physician’s role to care for patients throughout their life cycle and in various environments. We look forward to working with him."

Ripon is accepting new patients immediately.

For more information, call (315) 567-0777.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0