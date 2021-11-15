Doctor joins Auburn Primary Care Practice

Auburn Primary Care Practice welcomes Dr. Parth J. Patel from Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan, where he practiced for four years.

In Auburn, Patel is specializing in internal medicine, including the diagnosis, treatment and care of adults ranging from good health to complex illness. He is also serving as assistant medical director of the Finger Lakes Center for Living nursing home.

Patel earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from DeBusk College at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, and his residency was affiliated with Michigan State University. He is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Auburn Primary Care Practice. Our group has an excellent reputation and I am excited about joining Dr. Sara Zafar, Dr. Sultan Ripon, Sarah Rooney, D.O., our nursing team and support staff to care for the people in this community," Patel said in a news release.

"Dr. Patel is a wonderful addition to our team and will be an asset to our patients and the community. He will assist all of us in providing comprehensive, patient-centered, preventative health care for people of all ages in our community," Zafar said.

Patel is accepting new patients immediately at the practice, Suite 201, 37 W. Garden St., Auburn.

For more information, call the practice at (315) 567-0777.

Local cancer program encourages mammograms

The Cancer Services Program of Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties is encouraging women to schedule mammograms, particularly if they've put screenings off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People should talk to their health care providers about scheduling mammograms, and if they're uninsured, they can call the program at (607) 758-5523 to possibly schedule a free one.

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should you. Now is the time to take care of yourself," the program said in a news release. "New York state COVID-19 infection rates are low, many people are vaccinated against COVID-19, and medical offices continue to follow strict safety practices."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0