Donations of gently used dresses and men's dress clothes are sought for the 2023 prom in Cayuga County, as well as money to pay for dry cleaning and tickets for those in need.

Clothing can be donated at The Inns of Aurora Woodhouse, 378 Main St., Aurora, and Muldoon Dry Cleaners, 102 Grant Ave., Auburn. The deadline for clothing donations is March 31.

Monetary donations can be made to @madelines-closet on Venmo.

More than 100 dresses will be available for free at The Inns of Aurora Woodhouse from Monday, April 10, through Sunday, April 16. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dresses are available to students in local school districts, including Auburn, Union Springs and Southern Cayuga. Gift certificates have been donated by local hair salons for students in need the day of the prom.

For more information, contact Morgan Demcovich at (315) 729-7375 or Kim Jones at (315) 237-1158.