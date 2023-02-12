Mural Mania is creating the 12-by-50-foot mural, which features five historic locations and events in the village's history, as well as vehicles, wildlife, prominent citizens and some "Easter eggs."

Donations of $25 or more will secure the donor's name on a plaque at the Opera House Cafe, donations of $100 or more will show the donor's name on a brick in the mural, donations of $500 or more will allow the donor to include the likeness of a person of their choosing in the mural, and donations of $1,000 or more will secure advertising space in the mural.