Sponsors of a new mural showcasing the history of Red Creek are seeking donations to support the $10,000 project.
Mural Mania is creating the 12-by-50-foot mural, which features five historic locations and events in the village's history, as well as vehicles, wildlife, prominent citizens and some "Easter eggs."
The Red Creek Historical Association is sponsoring the mural.
Donations of $25 or more will secure the donor's name on a plaque at the Opera House Cafe, donations of $100 or more will show the donor's name on a brick in the mural, donations of $500 or more will allow the donor to include the likeness of a person of their choosing in the mural, and donations of $1,000 or more will secure advertising space in the mural.
Donations can be sent to Eleen Williams, P.O. Box 383, Fair Haven, N.Y. 13064.
For more information, call Mark De Cracker of Mural Mania at (315) 573-8170.