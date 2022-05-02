Donovan: Auburn events planned for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, during which time communities raise awareness for mental illness through public education, fighting stigma and showing support for people struggling with mental health disorders. The Cayuga County Mental Health Task Force of the Community Services Board invites community members to participate in planned events and activities that acknowledge ongoing mental health struggles and promote mental wellness for all. The past two years have been challenging for many in different ways, and they highlighted the ongoing need to address the mental health needs in our community openly and honestly as we recover from a global pandemic.

What is mental health?

The World Health Organization defines mental health as a “state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community."

How prevalent is mental illness?

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports the following sobering statistics:

• One in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, but fewer than half get treatment.

• One in six U.S. youth experiences a mental health condition each year, but only half of them get treatment.

• Fifty percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

• Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34, and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention reports:

• The number of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety tripled from 2019 to 2020.

• Symptoms of depression increased four times in adults in 2020 compared to 2019.

Locally, the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center has served 3,150 residents in 2021, a 10% increase since 2019, totaling 31,485 visits last year. Accidental overdoses, including alcohol, over-the-counter and prescription medications, have increased by 56% since 2019 and suicides have more than doubled over the last two years. These developments demonstrate why support for mental health is needed more than ever.

What local events are planned?

Several events are planned throughout the month of May where you can show your support and solidarity for people with mental illness:

• Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 6: Walk Out for Mental Health Appreciation

Kick off Mental Health Awareness Month by walking out and walking over to the New York State Equal Heritage Center in downtown Auburn. This event is sponsored by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU in partnership with the Cayuga County Mental Health Task Force and features Lauren Walsh, director of community services and Cayuga County Mental Health, as a guest speaker.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17: Tim Durant Recovery Walk

Meet at the Exchange Street Mall in downtown Auburn when Mayor Michael Quill will proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month and National Drug Court Month. The proclamation will be followed by a walk to Clymer Street and back. This event is sponsored by Lifeworks of Cayuga County, NAMI, Auburn Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court, Auburn Behavioral Health Court, Cayuga County Felony Treatment Court, Unity House of Cayuga County/Grace House, and Nick’s Ride 4 Friends.

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is also planning a mental health panel event with date and speakers to be determined. Stay tuned for more information on this additional event.

What can you do to show your support?

Lime green ribbons represent mental health awareness to signify new life, new growth and new beginnings. The Cayuga County Families Access to Services Team is challenging community members, businesses and organizations to “paint the community green” during May.

• Participate in one or all of the listed community events and wear green.

• Decorate your office windows, storefronts or bulletin boards with green ribbons in recognition and celebration of mental health. Share your pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #paintcayugagreen and tag @cayugacofast and @mentalhealthgforcayugacounty.

How can you help someone who is struggling?

It may be hard to know what to say when you are suspecting a loved one or friend is struggling with mental illness. Here are a few suggestions on how to start the conversation with empathy:

• "I am worried about you. Do you want to talk about what’s going on?"

• "I see that you are suffering and I am here for you."

• "It seems like you are going through a difficult time. How can I help you find help?"

• "I care about you no matter what. We are going to get through this together."

Normalizing the conversation around mental health is crucial to reduce the stigma still associated with it. It may encourage someone to reach out and seek help. The messages are “It’s OK not to be OK” and “you are not alone" — not just in May but all year long.

Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is an observer of the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee and a member of the subcommittee’s Mental Health Task Force. He is also a Cayuga County mental health advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.

