Donovan: Avoiding nicotine addiction not easy during COVID-19

2020 and 2021 were years we all wish never happened. Masks became the norm, and isolation the standard practice. Being socially distant and away from daily routines took its toll for many in recovery and those struggling with addictions. Finding ways to cope in an unsure world was, and is still to this day, an ever-increasing challenge. The loss of work due to lockdowns and the sudden increase in income from stimulus checks compounded by sheer boredom of the monotony of not having anything to do with one's time created a perfect storm for addictions to begin, take hold, increase in severity or, in some cases, return after a long period of sobriety. This is especially true when it comes to nicotine addiction.

Nicotine, the psychoactive chemical compound found in tobacco, entices addiction because of the way it triggers the central nervous system into releasing dopamine and epinephrine simultaneously. The “high” one feels when smoking is the combination of these two reactions exciting the brain's pleasure receptors and the fight-or-flight response. Sadly, the same effects that draw one into nicotine addiction is also the same that makes quitting smoking so difficult. In essence, when one decides to make a conscious decision to end their dependence on nicotine, they are depriving their brain of that pleasure stimulus. Often, people going through nicotine withdrawal will feel jittery, agitated and anxious as their bodies adjust to the psychological cravings that nicotine once provided.

The seductive nature of nicotine is that it can help one cope with outside pressures, just as comfort eating and other forms of self-soothing do, but the physiological effects can be much more devastating. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, each year more that 480,000 people die from smoking-related illnesses, making it deadlier than the COVID-19 pandemic we find ourselves in today. Lung cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and weakened immune systems are just some of the illnesses that come from smoking.

Unfortunately, it is as easy to acquire a nicotine rush as it has ever been — in fact, it's diversified. Where once tobacco was relegated to cigarettes, cigars, pipes or snuff, e-cigarettes and vape pens have become a trendy new way to relieve an old fix. Luckily, legislation was passed banning “flavored” cartridges to be sold so as not to lure young people into a dangerous habit, but still, the cultural allure of “vaping” persists.

Ostensibly, the pandemic has given many people who struggle with recovery from addiction the one obstacle that can be the hardest to overcome: idle time. Time away from work, friends and support networks can leave those suffering with addiction too much free time that they need to fill somehow. Couple that with the sense of fear in this uncertain era and one can easily see why it is not just a matter of addiction but control over an abnormal situation that leads many to find comfort in dangerous coping habits that can set a person on the road to recovery back to square one, and someone who isn't already addicted to begin a nicotine dependency without realizing it.

All is not lost though, even if your addiction has been decades in the making. You can contact the New York State Smokers' Quitline at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or visit nysmokefree.com for confidential help in quitting. For the best chances of successfully ending your nicotine addiction, you should first speak with your health care provider before starting any smoking cessation regiment.

Additional smoking resources American Cancer Society: 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057; (315) 437-7025 or cancer.org Prevention Network Addiction Services: 1050 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13204; (315) 471-1359 or preventionnetwork.cny.org Tobacco Free Network of Central New York: 317 W. First St., Oswego, NY 13126; (315) 343-2344

Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0