Donovan: Bereavement and loss due to addiction

Coping with the death of someone we love is difficult for anyone, but the difficulty can be even harder for someone in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. Everyone deals with grief differently, so it is important to take care of your health, both physical and mental, while you are trying to cope with the loss.

Eat a proper diet. Avoid foods with little nutritional value or that are loaded with sugar or salt. This is a simple, but important step. If you have friends or family members or a sponsor that you know who will be supportive, tell them how you are feeling. And get enough rest.

If you are in recovery, stay away from people or places that might lead you to be tempted to abuse drugs or alcohol again. Exercise and walking can be helpful toward maintaining a positive attitude, even during a difficult time. Try not to spend too much time alone, which can lead to depression. Even under restrictions due to COVID-19, online resources and human interaction are available to help you. Many support groups have regular meetings through internet connections.