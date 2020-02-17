Donovan: Beware the dangers of drugged driving

There is no doubt that drug and alcohol addiction are a problem in New York state. In 2017, more than 3,000 people died from opioid abuse alone. I was very happy to learn that Cayuga County was recently selected as one of 16 communities in the state to participate in the HEALing Communities Research Study, a $350 million research program with the goal to reduce opioid deaths by 40% within the next four years.
The consequences of drug abuse become even more dangerous when the person under the influence is behind the wheel of a car or other vehicle. This is called drugged driving. Different drugs have different effects on a person’s ability to drive safely. Marijuana slows reaction time and impairs depth perception. Drivers on cocaine or amphetamines may become aggressive or careless. Other side effects of drugs, whether illegal or prescription, can be drowsiness, dizziness and impaired judgement. If alcohol is combined with any substances, the negative effects can be greatly enhanced.
A 2018 study by the National Survey on Drug Abuse found that more than 20 million people drove while under the influence of alcohol, and another 12 million drove while under the influence of drugs. After alcohol, marijuana was the drug found most often in the blood of drivers who were involved in vehicle accidents. In 2015 more than 40% of drivers killed in accidents in the United States were under the influence of drugs.
The breathalyzer can test blood alcohol content, but there has yet to be a device that can accurately record the amount of drugs in a driver’s system. And it is not just illegal drugs that are the problem. Many people drive while under the influence of legally prescribed medications, but may be unaware of the effects they have on their ability to drive. Some of these people have been on medication for a long time, and think how they feel is “normal” and may not affect their driving.
According to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the general public is beginning to become aware of the effects of drugged driving. A recent survey conducted by this agency reported that “more than 16% of weekend, nighttime drivers tested positive for illegal, prescription or over-the-counter medications.”
You have free articles remaining.
Although male drivers in their early to mid-20s account for a high rate of drug and alcohol driving accidents, another segment of the population that is also high risk is seniors who take one or more medications on a regular basis.
Some of the medications could be pain pills, sleep aids, antidepressants and even over the counter medicines. Even if one medicine may not impair function, the combination of two or more could have serious consequences. AAA recommends what they call a “brown bag” test, which simply means bringing all medicines, supplements and over the counters to a medical professional to be evaluated as to their effects on driving or other activities.
Many seniors said they were not aware of the effects of the medicine on their abilities, and that lack of awareness was found to increase with the age of the person. This statistic should motivate family members who have aging friends or relatives to review the medicines together. This should be done in a friendly non-condescending manner to maintain the dignity of the person. Sometime just giving them proper information about the use and effects of their medicine is all that is needed.
There is a class of medications that have very little health value but a high potential to decrease cognitive functions needed to drive safely. These are called PIMs, or potentially inappropriate medications, and include Xanax, Ativan and Valium.
More than 42 million active drivers are age 65 or older, and that number will increase in the coming years, making this the largest single driving population. A combined study by Columbia University and the University of California, San Diego, found that the medications most commonly taken by older adults affected their driving ability and increased the likelihood of an accident. These medicines included those for heart conditions, pain, nervous system disorders and anxiety.
Be informed, be aware, be safe. Thank you.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition and the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Sub-Committee. For more information, he can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.