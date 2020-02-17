Donovan: Beware the dangers of drugged driving

The breathalyzer can test blood alcohol content, but there has yet to be a device that can accurately record the amount of drugs in a driver’s system. And it is not just illegal drugs that are the problem. Many people drive while under the influence of legally prescribed medications, but may be unaware of the effects they have on their ability to drive. Some of these people have been on medication for a long time, and think how they feel is “normal” and may not affect their driving.

According to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the general public is beginning to become aware of the effects of drugged driving. A recent survey conducted by this agency reported that “more than 16% of weekend, nighttime drivers tested positive for illegal, prescription or over-the-counter medications.”

Although male drivers in their early to mid-20s account for a high rate of drug and alcohol driving accidents, another segment of the population that is also high risk is seniors who take one or more medications on a regular basis.