Homelessness and poverty rob people of hope, dignity and the opportunity to reach their full, God-given potential. In December 2007, Chapel House, under the direction of the Holy Family Church, opened as a compassionate response to homelessness in Cayuga County relying on the support of dedicated staff and community volunteers who refused to stand idly by while others suffer through bitterly cold nights for lack of housing.

Homelessness is often a result of complex social problems. When Chapel House thinks of someone who is homeless, we think of someone’s father or mother, son or daughter, friend or neighbor, or someone who has served in the military. In short, they have a connection to someone else in our community. Dedicated staff work tirelessly to ensure everyone we serve has a safe place to sleep and pathways to permanent housing, employment, health care, family reunification and the supports they need to be successful and truly self-sufficient. Chapel House staff love when someone we serve gets the keys to their own apartment and a job. The dignity that washes over them is truly transformative.

Once a shelter for homeless men operating out of the gymnasium of the former Holy Family School, Chapel House has grown, offering emergency shelter to both men and women, serving the homeless population in our community by providing emergency shelter to more than 3,000 individuals over the past 15 years. In addition, Chapel House offers homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing programs designed to prevent or end an episode of homelessness as quickly as possible.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the number of homeless people and put additional pressure on homeless shelters. It has also caused a shortage of eligible applicants for employment, a decrease in donations that support programs and clients, and a lack of affordable housing in Cayuga County.

Today, Chapel House is actively working with community partners to develop a new emergency shelter and more affordable permanent supportive housing that meets the current needs of our community.

In recognition of the agency’s 15th anniversary, Mayor Michael D. Quill declared Feb. 23 as Chapel House Day in the city of Auburn. Staff and board members attended the Auburn City Council meeting for the reading of the proclamation.

Chapel House thanks everyone in the community who has supported us from our humble beginnings, helping us become Cayuga County’s leader in providing homeless services: from dedicated staff and volunteers who give of themselves to community partners who work cooperatively with Chapel House to promote self-sufficiency, personal growth and social responsibility, and those who experienced homelessness and through their own personal examples have demonstrated that people can heal, recover and successfully overcome great obstacles. Together, we have helped make our community more compassionate and stronger by coming together to solve a common problem.

For more information, or to learn how to make a tax-deductible donation of money, clothing or other items to Chapel House, please visit our website at chapelhouseshelter.org or email us at info@chapelhouseshelter.org. The mailing address is P.O. Box 734, Auburn, NY, 13021, and our phone number is (315) 255-1144.