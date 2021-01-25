Donovan: Coping with seasonal affective disorder

Do you feel sad, grumpy, moody or anxious? Have you lost interest in your usual activities? Do you eat more and crave carbohydrates, such as bread or pasta? Have you gained weight, or slept more but still feel tired? Do you have trouble concentrating? Do you have negative thoughts, or trouble getting along with others? If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, you may be experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

Known as winter or seasonal depression, SAD typically affects people from around September or October through April or May, and has been attributed to lack of sunlight and shorter daylight hours brought on by winter. This annual seasonal shift alters the body’s natural circadian rhythms, depletes mood-regulating serotonin levels and disrupts melatonin levels that can impact sleep-wake patterns.

In any given year, SAD impacts about 5% of Americans. People of all ages are susceptible, but the onset of SAD is most frequently during early adulthood in the 20s and 30s. Women are four times more likely to be affected than men. Individuals residing further from the equator are also more greatly impacted, including residents of central New York, one of the cloudiest areas of the country.