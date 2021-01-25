Donovan: Coping with seasonal affective disorder

Do you feel sad, grumpy, moody or anxious? Have you lost interest in your usual activities? Do you eat more and crave carbohydrates, such as bread or pasta? Have you gained weight, or slept more but still feel tired? Do you have trouble concentrating? Do you have negative thoughts, or trouble getting along with others? If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, you may be experiencing seasonal affective disorder.
Known as winter or seasonal depression, SAD typically affects people from around September or October through April or May, and has been attributed to lack of sunlight and shorter daylight hours brought on by winter. This annual seasonal shift alters the body’s natural circadian rhythms, depletes mood-regulating serotonin levels and disrupts melatonin levels that can impact sleep-wake patterns.
In any given year, SAD impacts about 5% of Americans. People of all ages are susceptible, but the onset of SAD is most frequently during early adulthood in the 20s and 30s. Women are four times more likely to be affected than men. Individuals residing further from the equator are also more greatly impacted, including residents of central New York, one of the cloudiest areas of the country.
New York Times reporter Elizabeth Dias, in her Dec. 20 article "How We Survive Winter," wrote “Now winter is here, and in colder climates, signs of life can be hard to find. The sun disappears, trees lose their leaves, animals hibernate. It reveals humans as creatures who need food and shelter and community, and who are mortal.”
This winter season, that community connection we hold so dear is straining under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation. Many individuals are stressed and worried about personal health concerns, well-being of family and friends, financial pressures, political tensions, aspects of life and society that are changing, the state of the world and the future. The collective mental health of our community is in distress, and latent mental health issues are rising to the surface.
If you are experiencing mental health symptoms for the first time, it is important to know that you are not alone. It is important to talk to a medical professional to be properly diagnosed and treated. Avoidance could lead to further social withdrawal, problems at work or school, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts or behavior, or other mental health disorders such as anxiety or eating disorders.
A variety of treatment options have been shown to be effective in helping to manage SAD, including phototherapy (aka light therapy), medications and talk therapy. Confidential, professional help is available here in our community and online, including sliding scale and no-cost options listed below. Take advantage of the resources Cayuga County has to offer to lighten the dark days of winter ahead.
Local mental health resources
Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack (ADAPA) Support Group: Meetings take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Kristen Wilmot at (315) 252-5861.
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Student services webpage, providing access to a range of mental health resources for parents and children: aecsd.education/districtpage.cfm?pageid=1449
Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: Call (315) 255-6221 or visit caphelps.org/programs. Trained program advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support and services to victims of domestic violence and their loved ones.
Cayuga Counseling Services: 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services. Provides a variety of mental health services, from prevention and education to individual, group, couples and family therapies, treatment and crisis intervention.
Cayuga County Mental Health: 146 North St., Auburn, (315) 253-0341 or cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health. Offers mental health treatment for Cayuga County residents through outpatient clinic, 24/7 crisis hotline, care management and coordinated services for families with youth who have significant behavioral health needs. Individuals interested in services may call (315) 253-0341 or walk in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): 315-253-9786 or chadcounseling.org. Supports physical, mental and spiritual rehabilitation chemical dependency programs through substance use disorder treatment and prevention services.
Contact Community Services: (877) 400-8740. Provides 24/7 telephone counseling, suicide prevention, crisis counseling, information and a referral call center.
East Hill Medical Center: 144 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com. Provides counseling and behavioral health assistance.
Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team: (855) 778-1900 or liberty-resources.org/behavioral-health. Provides 24/7 peer support to help individuals experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis. Liberty’s team of trained crisis counselors provide mental health engagement, intervention and follow-up support.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County: (315) 255-7443 or naminys.org. Provides a family support group at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St. To participate via Zoom, contact Terri Wasilenko at (315) 255-7443.
Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: 12 South St., Auburn, (315) 246-6485 or nicksride4friends.org. Provides programs that meet the needs of those struggling with addiction including peer support.
Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource (SAVAR) hotline: (315) 252-2112. Trained, certified rape crisis counselors/advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support, referral and accompaniment through the process of reporting a sexual assault and seeking appropriate treatment.
Syracuse Recovery Services: 180 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 282-5351 or srsrecovery.org. Provides personalized treatment for substance use disorders, including individual and group counseling.
Unity House of Cayuga County: 217 Genesee St., Suite 14, Auburn, (315) 253-6227 or unityhouse.com. Provides a variety of housing options, employment, rehabilitation and support programs for individuals with mental illness.
Additional resources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Stress and Coping," cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/index.html, a variety of resources provided.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) crisis text line: Text NAMA to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor and receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
NAMI crisis guide "Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency": Provides important, potentially life-saving information for people experiencing mental health crises and their loved ones. This guide outlines what can contribute to a crisis, warning signs that a crisis is emerging, strategies to help deescalate a crisis, available resources and more. Download the guide at nami.org/Support-Education/Publications-Reports/Guides/Navigating-a-Mental-Health-Crisis.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233). Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673). Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services 24/7.
New York State Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314 or nyprojecthope.org. Provides free, confidential anonymous helpline in response to COVID-19.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357), TTY 800-487-4889 or samhsa.gov/find-treatment. Provides confidential, free, 24/7 information in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255), TTY 1-800-799-4889 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Provides free, 24-hour confidential suicide prevention hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Calls are routed to the nearest crisis center in the national network of more than 150 crisis centers.
Veteran's Crisis Line: Call 800-273-8255, text 838255, TTY 800-799-4889 or visit veteranscrisisline.net. Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat or text.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is an observer of the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee and a member of the subcommittee’s Mental Health Task Force. He is also a Cayuga County mental health advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.