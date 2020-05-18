Donovan: From suicide to domestic violence, COVID-19 heightens risks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The social distancing we have been experiencing due to the coronavirus has drastically changed how we interact with each other. Families who used to spend a lot of time together must now settle for phone calls, social media or video connections. Even going to the grocery store seems like a very isolating experience.

Some people who were accustomed to frequent social interaction or going to social events are beginning to feel alone, depressed or discouraged. For people who have previously dealt with mental illness, depression or substance abuse, these feelings can be even more intense, which can lead to lapses in their recovery or thoughts of suicide. Suicide is listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States. Suicide rates are highest among people ages 15-45 and 65 and over. In 2017, more the 550 children under the age of 14 committed suicide.

Social distancing can add to the risk of a vulnerable person’s suicide because they may not reach out for help, or people who care about them may not be aware they are struggling due to the lack of personal interaction. Experts recommend staying in touch with each other and watching out for others who may be in need, or just in need of compassion.