Donovan: Getting help for problem gambling

I usually write about topics related to drug or alcohol addiction in this column, but there are other addictions that can be equally destructive on individuals, their families and their finances. Compulsive gambling is one of them.

In 2016, Americans lost $117 billion to gambling, which included casinos, sports betting, horse races and lottery tickets. Most of that money was lost by people who could least afford it, especially the lottery ticket portion. For those who are addicted or compulsive gamblers, they also risk, and often lose, their jobs, their homes, their families and their dignity.

Here are some of the common denominators of compulsive gamblers:

• They hide their problem, which often involves lying about what they have been doing or how much money they have lost.

• They think betting more money will help them recover their losses, but it just leads to more losses.

• They often borrow money for gambling, which leads to debts on top of the losses.