Donovan: Getting help for problem gambling

I usually write about topics related to drug or alcohol addiction in this column, but there are other addictions that can be equally destructive on individuals, their families and their finances. Compulsive gambling is one of them.
In 2016, Americans lost $117 billion to gambling, which included casinos, sports betting, horse races and lottery tickets. Most of that money was lost by people who could least afford it, especially the lottery ticket portion. For those who are addicted or compulsive gamblers, they also risk, and often lose, their jobs, their homes, their families and their dignity.
Here are some of the common denominators of compulsive gamblers:
• They hide their problem, which often involves lying about what they have been doing or how much money they have lost.
• They think betting more money will help them recover their losses, but it just leads to more losses.
• They often borrow money for gambling, which leads to debts on top of the losses.
The Mayo Clinic defines compulsive gambling as “the uncontrollable urge to keep gambling, despite the toll it takes.” Gambling can stimulate certain parts of the brain that releases dopamine, producing a “high” that the gambling — not necessarily winning — creates. And this effect can become addictive.
There are also certain risk factors that make some individuals more likely to become addicted gamblers:
• Mental health disorders. Compulsive gamblers often have substance abuse problems, depression, anxiety or personality disorders.
• Age. Youths 16-24 who play free online gambling games are more likely to gamble for money later in life, but the highest percentage of problem gamblers are in the age range of 25-45.
• Family/friends influence. If close friends or relatives gamble and encourage the individual to join in, they may develop their own gambling habit.
Although there is no real cure for problem gambling, there is treatment, and there is hope. Recovery is possible. CBT, or cognitive behavioral therapy, identifies the thought patterns that lead to the problem and tries to help the individual change their behavior by changing their thought patterns. Psychotherapy and psychological counseling also try to find the underlying causes of the gambling addiction and work toward producing positive behavior. Peer advocacy and support groups offer the same types of support for gamblers that they do for people dealing with alcohol or substance abuse. These peers know the situation firsthand, and encourage the gambler to stay in recovery.
If you think you may have a gambling problem, do you:
• Find yourself frequently thinking about gambling?
• Think about ways to get more money for gambling?
• Lie about how much you gamble?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may find the resources listed below helpful. If you know or suspect someone you care about has a gambling problem, these resources may be helpful to you as well.
Local meetings
Auburn Gamblers Anonymous: First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Geneva Gamblers Anonymous: 620 W. Washington St., Geneva, at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Other helpful contacts:
Gamblers Anonymous: A a fellowship of men and women who support each other and help others to recover from a gambling problem: gamblersanonymous.org.
Gam-Anon: A self-help organization for the spouses, friends, or family of compulsive gamblers: gam-anon.org.
GamTalk: A 24/7 moderated online peer support forum: gamtalk.org.
The Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Centers are funded by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and they provide services that focus on raising awareness of problem gambling and advocating for those in need. These services include referrals to resources that best meet the needs of the individuals and their families, assessments of clients, treatment by licensed professionals and recovery support by referral to support groups such as Gamblers Anonymous or Gam-Anon. For more information, email centralPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org or call (315) 413-4676.
There's also the New York Council on Problem Gambling, 100 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 104, Albany, NY, 12203. For more information, call (518) 867-4084 or the free help line at (877) 846-7369, email council@nyproblemgambling.org or visit nyproblemgambling.org. And the National Council on Problem Gambling has a 24/7 confidential helpline at (800) 522-4700, or you can chat online at ncpgambling.org/chat.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
