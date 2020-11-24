Donovan: Hope for mental health (you are not alone)

COVID-19 is substantially impacting the mental health of individuals from all different socioeconomic backgrounds including children, who are especially vulnerable to anxiety and stress in the home. If you are concerned or need extra support to help your children cope with COVID-19, reach out to your local school district office. If someone you know is living alone, has lost their job or a loved one, is struggling with health issues or is otherwise dealing with life’s challenges, call or contact them to show you care and understand what they are going through.

If your mental health has been impacted personally, reach out to friends and family members, crisis counselors or an appropriate support group. Do not feel embarrassed or ashamed, and do not be afraid to share how you feel with people you trust. Avoid unproductive coping strategies, such as smoking, over-eating or abusing drugs or alcohol. Limit time listening to news reports that cause anxiety or depression. Do not listen to rumor or speculation. Seek facts from reliable sources, such as local health experts, to reduce fear. Get plenty of fresh air, exercise, nutrition and rest.