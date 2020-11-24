Donovan: Hope for mental health (you are not alone)

According to a recent Health Tracking Poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in July, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is taking an increasing emotional toll on Americans, with the majority of adults (53%) reporting their mental health has been negatively impacted due to related worry and stress.
In addition to the 12 million Americans and counting who have contracted or died from this disease, millions more have lost their jobs, struggle to pay monthly expenses, lack adequate health insurance coverage, are juggling work, school and child care, are at greater risk of abuse and violence in the home, are wrestling with social isolation and disconnect from traditional supports, are concerned about loved ones, and are being negatively impacted in countless other ways.
The pandemic is causing a mental health crisis across the globe. A United Nations policy brief, "COVID-19 and the Need for Action on Mental Health," provides further context:
“Mental health problems exist along a continuum from mild, time-limited distress to severe mental health conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic influences where people are situated on that continuum. Many people who previously coped well, are now less able to cope because of the multiple stressors generated by the pandemic. Those who previously had few experiences of anxiety and distress, may experience an increase in number and intensity of these and some have developed a mental health condition. And those who previously had a mental health condition, may experience a worsening of their condition and reduced functioning.”
COVID-19 is substantially impacting the mental health of individuals from all different socioeconomic backgrounds including children, who are especially vulnerable to anxiety and stress in the home. If you are concerned or need extra support to help your children cope with COVID-19, reach out to your local school district office. If someone you know is living alone, has lost their job or a loved one, is struggling with health issues or is otherwise dealing with life’s challenges, call or contact them to show you care and understand what they are going through.
If your mental health has been impacted personally, reach out to friends and family members, crisis counselors or an appropriate support group. Do not feel embarrassed or ashamed, and do not be afraid to share how you feel with people you trust. Avoid unproductive coping strategies, such as smoking, over-eating or abusing drugs or alcohol. Limit time listening to news reports that cause anxiety or depression. Do not listen to rumor or speculation. Seek facts from reliable sources, such as local health experts, to reduce fear. Get plenty of fresh air, exercise, nutrition and rest.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
Your mental health is as important as your physical health, and one can affect the other. If you need help to cope with stress, anxiety or substance abuse, please contact your primary care provider, counselor or one of the many resources in Cayuga County outlined below. Know that there is hope, and you are not alone.
Local mental health resources
Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack (ADAPA) Support Group: Meetings take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Kristen Wilmot at (315) 252-5861.
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Student services webpage, providing access to a range of mental health resources for parents and children: aecsd.education/districtpage.cfm?pageid=1449
Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: Call (315) 255-6221 or visit caphelps.org/programs. Trained program advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support and services to victims of domestic violence and their loved ones.
Cayuga Counseling Services: 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services. Provides a variety of mental health services, from prevention and education to individual, group, couples and family therapies, treatment and crisis intervention.
Cayuga County Mental Health: 146 North St., Auburn, (315) 253-0341 or cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health. Offers mental health treatment for Cayuga County residents through outpatient clinic, 24/7 crisis hotline, care management and coordinated services for families with youth who have significant behavioral health needs. Individuals interested in services may call (315) 253-0341 or walk in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): 315-253-9786 or chadcounseling.org. Supports physical, mental and spiritual rehabilitation chemical dependency programs through substance use disorder treatment and prevention services.
Contact Community Services: (877) 400-8740. Provides 24/7 telephone counseling, suicide prevention, crisis counseling, information and a referral call center.
Support Local Journalism
East Hill Medical Center: 144 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com. Provides counseling and behavioral health assistance.
Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team: (855) 778-1900 or liberty-resources.org/behavioral-health. Provides 24/7 peer support to help individuals experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis. Liberty’s team of trained crisis counselors provide mental health engagement, intervention and follow-up support.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County: (315) 255-7443 or naminys.org. Provides a family support group at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St. To participate via Zoom, contact Terri Wasilenko at (315) 255-7443.
Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: 12 South St., Auburn, (315) 246-6485 or nicksride4friends.org. Provides programs that meet the needs of those struggling with addiction including peer support.
Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource (SAVAR) hotline: (315) 252-2112. Trained, certified rape crisis counselors/advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support, referral and accompaniment through the process of reporting a sexual assault and seeking appropriate treatment.
Syracuse Recovery Services: 180 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 282-5351 or srsrecovery.org. Provides personalized treatment for substance use disorders, including individual and group counseling.
Unity House of Cayuga County: 217 Genesee St., Suite 14, Auburn, (315) 253-6227 or unityhouse.com. Provides a variety of housing options, employment, rehabilitation and support programs for individuals with mental illness.
Additional resources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Stress and Coping," cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/index.html, a variety of resources provided.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) crisis text line: Text NAMA to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor and receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
NAMI crisis guide "Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency": Provides important, potentially life-saving information for people experiencing mental health crises and their loved ones. This guide outlines what can contribute to a crisis, warning signs that a crisis is emerging, strategies to help deescalate a crisis, available resources and more. Download the guide at nami.org/Support-Education/Publications-Reports/Guides/Navigating-a-Mental-Health-Crisis.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233). Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673). Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services 24/7.
New York State Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314 or nyprojecthope.org. Provides free, confidential anonymous helpline in response to COVID-19.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357), TTY 800-487-4889 or samhsa.gov/find-treatment. Provides confidential, free, 24/7 information in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255), TTY 1-800-799-4889 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Provides free, 24-hour confidential suicide prevention hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Calls are routed to the nearest crisis center in the national network of more than 150 crisis centers.
Veteran's Crisis Line: Call 800-273-8255, text 838255, TTY 800-799-4889 or visit veteranscrisisline.net. Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat or text.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is an observer of the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee and a member of the subcommittee’s Mental Health Task Force. He is also a Cayuga County mental health advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!