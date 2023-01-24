Donovan: How the short, gray days of winter cause depression

Between the months of October and April skies are cloudier and grayer, so not as much direct sunlight reaches the earth during this time. This also causes a decrease in the amount of vitamin D in our bodies, which is created by a chemical reaction between sunlight and one of our body’s proteins. These two factors can create a condition known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

Symptoms of SAD include sleeplessness, tiredness, depression, anxiety and changes in eating habits. Although the exact causes of SAD are still being studied, scientists believe people with SAD have lower levels of serotonin, which can have negative effects on mood, and higher levels of melatonin, which helps to regulate healthy wake/sleep patterns. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, depending on the person and any preexisting conditions.

The “falling back" of the clock by an hour can be the start of SAD symptoms for some people, as the sky darkens much earlier in the day than it does during spring or summer. As many as 10 million Americans are affected by SAD. Women are more likely than men to experience symptoms, and the greatest number of people with some degree of SAD are between the ages of 20 and 40.

One of the most common treatments for SAD is phototherapy, also called light therapy. This therapy involves sitting by a very bright light source that filters out any harmful ultraviolet rays for up to 30 minutes a day. Other treatments are prescribed by a health care provider and may include in-person therapy, medication or vitamin D supplements.

If you are experiencing symptoms of SAD or other mental health symptoms for the first time, you are not alone. Consult a medical professional to be properly diagnosed and treated. Avoidance could lead to further social withdrawal, problems at work or school, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts or behavior, or other mental health disorders, such as anxiety or eating disorders.

Local mental health resources

Cayuga Counseling Services, 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services: Providing a variety of mental health services from prevention and education to individual, group, couples and family therapies, treatment and crisis intervention.

Cayuga County Mental Health, 146 North Street, Auburn; (315) 253-0341 or cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health: Offering mental health treatment for Cayuga County residents through outpatient clinic, 24/7 crisis hotline, care management and coordinated services for families with youth who have significant behavioral health needs. Individuals interested in services may call (315) 253-0341 or walk in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

East Hill Medical Center, 144 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com: Providing counseling and behavioral health assistance.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County, (315) 255-7443 or naminys.org: Providing a family support group at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St. To participate via Zoom, contact Terri Wasilenko at (315) 255-7443.

Additional resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org: Providing free, 24-hour confidential suicide prevention hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Calls are routed to the nearest crisis center in the national network of more than 150 crisis centers.