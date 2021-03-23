Donovan: How to get help with cluttering and hoarding

Cluttering and hoarding exist throughout Cayuga County to varying degrees. What may start out as harmless clutter in one’s home can develop into severe hoarding and unsafe, unsanitary living conditions. Known as hoarding disorder, this excessive accumulation of items that others may view as worthless can severely limit one’s life, impacting relationships, professional aspirations, physical and mental health, financial stability and more.
While the causes of cluttering and hoarding are not fully known, stressful life events, genetics and brain functioning may all play a role. Individuals often save items due to perceived value or need at some future point, a reminder of happier times, a feeling of safety, or a desire not to waste anything. Cluttering is recognized as a disease and an addiction; treatment is modeled off the Alcoholics Anonymous program, with 12 steps and a sponsor. Hoarding is diagnosed as compulsive behavior and a mental health disorder, and warrants mental health treatment.
Clutterers and hoarders reside in the homes of our friends, our family, our neighbors who live next door. Signs may appear during adolescence or early adulthood, and often worsen over time. Hoarding tends to be private behavior behind closed doors. Often, significant clutter has developed by the time it reaches the attention of others. Hoarding disorder can lead to substance use disorder and often co-occurs with other mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
The Institute for Challenging Disorganization, a nonprofit formed to provide education, research and strategies to benefit people challenged by chronic disorganization, developed the Clutter-Hoarding Scale to assess a home’s interior across five categories: structure and zoning, animal and pests, household functions, health and safety, and personal protective equipment. The scale gives professionals a way to measure the severity of hoarding and subsequent health and safety considerations within the home across five levels, with varying recommended interventions.
Level I (low) represents normal household conditions and Level V (severe) represents the most extreme living conditions that put both household residents and first responders at risk. Level V hoarding requires coordinated community intervention of the highest degree. Signs include extreme stacks of clutter with narrow pathways; irreparable interior/exterior structural damage; heavy infestation of insects and rodents; hazardous/primitive use of heat and light sources; excrement, rotting food, mold and pervasive mildew; and entire rooms completely blocked and not used for their intended purpose.
The “pivot point between a cluttered household environment and a potential hoarding environment” is Level III (elevated) on the scale. This is the point when community resources beyond professional organizers or related professionals trained in chronic disorganization should be engaged, including mental health professionals. Level III signs include an excessive number of animals or pets; insect infestations; blockage of exits, entrances, stairways and hallways; lack of household sanitation, including heavily soiled food prep areas and exposed trash; and other signs.
Unchecked cluttering and hoarding can lead to family conflicts, social isolation, increased risk of falls, injury or being trapped by shifting or falling items, fire, eviction, poor health and poor work performance. If you or a loved one has symptoms of cluttering or hoarding disorder, talk with a doctor or mental health professional as soon as possible. Intensive treatment can help people understand how to change their beliefs and behaviors to live safer, more enjoyable lives. Additional resources may be accessed below:
• Clutters Anonymous 12-step program.: For help with clutter, contact number (515) 604-9021 or visit clutterersanonymous.org. This number will connect you to a weekly phone meetings list.
• Clutters Anonymous World Service Organization: Contact this organization to obtain printed self-help information and other resources at 184 S. Livingston Ave., Suite 9-203, Livingston, New Jersey 07039 or clutterersanonymous.org/about-wso.
• Google “Professional organizers near me.” This will list professional organizers that can assist you with cluttering and hoarding matters.
• Google “Professional clean out services near me.” This will list business services that can assist you with cluttering and hoarding matters.
If your loved one's hoarding disorder poses an imminent threat to health or safety, please contact local authorities, including but not limited to police, fire, public health, child or elder protective services, or animal welfare agencies. Confidential, professional help is available here in our community and online, including sliding scale and no-cost options listed below. Take advantage of the resources Cayuga County has to offer.
Professional organizers: Professional organizers are here in the community to assist, including Kristine Raus, professional organizer and life coach, at (315) 730-0712 or lifesimplymanaged@gmail.com. If you or a loved one need assistance connecting to a professional organizer, please contact me at timmy5710@yahoo.com for help.
Local mental health resources
Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack (ADAPA) Support Group: Meetings take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Kristen Wilmot at (315) 252-5861.
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Student services webpage, providing access to a range of mental health resources for parents and children: aecsd.education/districtpage.cfm?pageid=1449
Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: Call (315) 255-6221 or visit caphelps.org/programs. Trained program advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support and services to victims of domestic violence and their loved ones.
Cayuga Counseling Services: 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services. Provides a variety of mental health services, from prevention and education to individual, group, couples and family therapies, treatment and crisis intervention.
Cayuga County Adult Protective Services: (315) 253-1446, cayugacounty.us/278/Protective-Services-for-Adults. Serves adults (age 18 and older) who, due to physical and/or mental impairments, are unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect, financial exploitation or other harm and have no one available who is willing and able to assist responsibly. APS will have 72 business hours to respond to a referral. If you feel there is immediate danger for the individual, call 911 for police or medical assistance.
Cayuga County Mental Health: 146 North St., Auburn, (315) 253-0341 or cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health. Offers mental health treatment for Cayuga County residents through outpatient clinic, 24/7 crisis hotline, care management and coordinated services for families with youth who have significant behavioral health needs. Individuals interested in services may call (315) 253-0341 or walk in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): 315-253-9786 or chadcounseling.org. Supports physical, mental and spiritual rehabilitation chemical dependency programs through substance use disorder treatment and prevention services.
Contact Community Services: (877) 400-8740. Provides 24/7 telephone counseling, suicide prevention, crisis counseling, information and a referral call center.
East Hill Medical Center: 144 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com. Provides counseling and behavioral health assistance.
Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team: (855) 778-1900 or liberty-resources.org/behavioral-health. Provides 24/7 peer support to help individuals experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis. Liberty’s team of trained crisis counselors provide mental health engagement, intervention and follow-up support.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County: (315) 255-7443 or naminys.org. Provides a family support group at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St. To participate via Zoom, contact Terri Wasilenko at (315) 255-7443.
Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: 12 South St., Auburn, (315) 246-6485 or nicksride4friends.org. Provides programs that meet the needs of those struggling with addiction including peer support.
Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource (SAVAR) hotline: (315) 252-2112. Trained, certified rape crisis counselors/advocates are on call 24/7 to provide free, confidential support, referral and accompaniment through the process of reporting a sexual assault and seeking appropriate treatment.
Syracuse Recovery Services: 180 Genesee St., Auburn, (315) 282-5351 or srsrecovery.org. Provides personalized treatment for substance use disorders, including individual and group counseling.
Unity House of Cayuga County: 217 Genesee St., Suite 14, Auburn, (315) 253-6227 or unityhouse.com. Provides a variety of housing options, employment, rehabilitation and support programs for individuals with mental illness.
Additional resources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Stress and Coping," cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/index.html, a variety of resources provided.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) crisis text line: Text NAMA to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor and receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
NAMI crisis guide "Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency": Provides important, potentially life-saving information for people experiencing mental health crises and their loved ones. This guide outlines what can contribute to a crisis, warning signs that a crisis is emerging, strategies to help deescalate a crisis, available resources and more. Download the guide at nami.org/Support-Education/Publications-Reports/Guides/Navigating-a-Mental-Health-Crisis.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233). Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673). Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services 24/7.
New York State Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314 or nyprojecthope.org. Provides free, confidential anonymous helpline in response to COVID-19.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357), TTY 800-487-4889 or samhsa.gov/find-treatment. Provides confidential, free, 24/7 information in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255), TTY 1-800-799-4889 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Provides free, 24-hour confidential suicide prevention hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Calls are routed to the nearest crisis center in the national network of more than 150 crisis centers.
Veteran's Crisis Line: Call 800-273-8255, text 838255, TTY 800-799-4889 or visit veteranscrisisline.net. Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat or text.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is an observer of the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee and a member of the subcommittee’s Mental Health Task Force. He is also a Cayuga County mental health advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.