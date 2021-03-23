Donovan: How to get help with cluttering and hoarding

Cluttering and hoarding exist throughout Cayuga County to varying degrees. What may start out as harmless clutter in one’s home can develop into severe hoarding and unsafe, unsanitary living conditions. Known as hoarding disorder, this excessive accumulation of items that others may view as worthless can severely limit one’s life, impacting relationships, professional aspirations, physical and mental health, financial stability and more.

While the causes of cluttering and hoarding are not fully known, stressful life events, genetics and brain functioning may all play a role. Individuals often save items due to perceived value or need at some future point, a reminder of happier times, a feeling of safety, or a desire not to waste anything. Cluttering is recognized as a disease and an addiction; treatment is modeled off the Alcoholics Anonymous program, with 12 steps and a sponsor. Hoarding is diagnosed as compulsive behavior and a mental health disorder, and warrants mental health treatment.