Donovan: How to help teens make better choices

Although parents don’t always like or approve of the friends their children spend time with, constantly complaining about that can often drive the teens away, and they will be less likely to confide in their parents or contact them if there is a problem they need help with. Experts strongly recommend a parenting style that is a balance between control and freedom with monitoring.

Give them love, give them trust, give them limits. And expect they will make mistakes or bad choices. Those are the times when teens need to know they can trust their parents or guardians. They may want to pretend they don’t need anyone else’s help, but when they do need help, they also need to know they can turn to the adults in their lives for guidance and support.

Teens also deal with stress in different ways, and sometimes that can affect their mental health, which is not the same as mental illness. Statistics show that rates of poor mental health among teens is increasing, due to factors such as peer pressure, bullying, the desire to please others and just the anxiety of knowing they have to start being responsible for their own decisions.