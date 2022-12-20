Donovan: How to stay sober over the holidays

Holiday parties often mean visiting family and friends, telling stories from the past or making new memories. But very often these same parties involve alcohol, and that can be a big problem for people in recovery. If that person in recovery is you, or if you know someone in that situation, here are some helpful coping strategies.

The most important thing to remember is that you are not alone. Stay in touch with your sponsor, a family member or a sober friend who is helping you on your journey. If you are going to a party or other social gathering, arrange for your own transportation or ride with someone in your support circle. If you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, don’t be afraid to leave or excuse yourself and talk with someone else.

Another way to stay sober over the holidays is to help other people in need. It could be as simple as volunteering at a food pantry or serving meals sponsored by a local nonprofit agency for homeless or low-income families or individuals. Not only does this help those in need, but it also reinforces your own sense of self-worth and value. You are important, and the community needs you.

To avoid being in a situation where someone offers you a drink, keep a nonalcoholic drink with you or at least nearby. That way you can politely decline, by saying you already have a drink, and you remain in control and safely on your road to recovery.

Always keep the word "halt" in mind. H is for hunger. By eating a balanced diet, you will be less likely to be hungry, which can negatively affect your mood or ability to fight the urge to drink. A is for anger. If you are feeling angry, talk to someone about it, give yourself a rest break or take a walk if the weather is good. L is for loneliness. Reach out to your sponsor or the friends in your support network. They are there for you. T is for tired. If you get enough rest every day, you will be in a better position to remain in recovery.

In addition to the social pressure at parties, financial stress can add to anxiety levels. Is there enough money to pay the bills, buy groceries, put gas in the car? This tension can make it harder to resist the urge to drink, but by staying rested, getting proper nutrition and maintaining solid relationships with sponsors and peers, you can get through any situation.

Christmas is not only a time for giving, it is a time for remembering — but not all memories are positive. You may remember a time when you were drunk and embarrassed yourself or your family. A memory is something that happened in the past. You are now on the road to recovery, and you are making new, positive memories, and very likely you are making new, sober friends.

If you are at a party where alcohol is being served, just tell the host that you appreciated their invitation, but you won’t be able to stay long. There is no need to explain why. If there are certain situations or individuals who are triggers in your life, avoid them or remove yourself as quickly as possible.

Here are several helpful local resources for people in recovery during the holiday season:

• Nick’s Ride 4 Friends, 13 Chapel St., Auburn, NY 13021; (315) 253-3945, nicksride4friends.org: To promote awareness of the disease of addiction through programs for recovery and community events.

• Life Works of Cayuga County, lifeworksofcayugacounty@hotmail.com: Life Works of Cayuga County is a recovery community engaged in providing events and activities to those seeking a healthy way of life.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting schedules are posted at aasyracuse.org.

• Syracuse AA Service Center, 2513 James St., Syracuse, NY 13206-2824; syracuseservicecenter@gmail.com, (315) 463-5011 (available 24/7)

• Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings schedules in Auburn are posted at sober.com

• CHAD (Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs), 75 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-9786 or chadcounseling.org