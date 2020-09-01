Donovan: Isolation and work stress on employers and employees

Welcome to my new bimonthly column about mental health awareness. I am Timothy Donovan, and I have been a local community mental health awareness advocate for many years, and I am an observer on the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee. The issues affecting the people of Cayuga County who are dealing with mental health issues, as well as their family members, are especially important to me. That is why I have chosen as my first topic a wellness health check, especially as it affects working people and their employers as well as people out of work because of or during the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the sickness and death it has caused, COVID-19 has had an impact on workers and the work environment. Many people are completely out of work, with no assurance they will ever be able to return to their former jobs. Some workers are fortunate to be able to work remotely from home, but even this scenario has physical and mental health implications.
If a person is accustomed to going to work for a typical eight-hour shift and interacting with co-workers, clients and the public, with a break for lunch, that routine has been shattered. The worker is now home and isolated, with no work-related personal interaction. There may also be distractions at home, such as children out of school, ringing phones and a sense that they are on duty all day long.
There are coping strategies to lessen the stress or loneliness caused by this change in work habits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made several helpful suggestions:
• Keep a regular schedule at home, just as if you were at work, and set boundaries others in the home know they must respect. You do not have the day off; you are home working. Allow time for breaks and for lunch.
• Stay connected with co-workers, friends and family members with virtual technology, such as Skype or Zoom. Those people may be dealing with the same issues.
• End the day with a positive reflection on your work. Acknowledge that you completed the work of the day and the workday is now over, just as if you had been at work rather than at home.
• Exercise, stay active and practice good hygiene. Follow the recommendations of health experts when going out of the house and into public areas.
Employers have a role in the mental health of their employees. Reasonable expectations may be set for productivity, but employers must consider the effects of isolation on their employees. Connecting regularly by computer software or telephone allows employers to assess how their employees are coping, and to provide support. Contact information for support services or resources should be posted on the employer’s website, or at least made available in some way.
People who have a history of anxiety, depression or substance abuse are more likely to feel overwhelmed by the effects of social isolation. Some of the symptoms of stress caused by the isolation due to the pandemic are: fear about their own health or that of a loved one, worrying about having enough money for food and expenses, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, worsening of physical or mental health, and increased use of tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your employer or reach out for help at some of the resources listed below. The Citizen also publishes a free annual directory of helpful resources called “Living in Cayuga County” as part of a joint project with the Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County. This directory can be found at the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce office, 2 State St., Auburn.
I hope you will join me in becoming an advocate for mental health awareness. Please also read my monthly column on Abuse and Addictions. Thank you.
Helpful resources
• National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County, a family support group: Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St.; naminys.org. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Terri Wasilenko at (315) 255-7443.
• Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack (ADAPA) Support Group: Meetings 7-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Kristen Wilmot at (315) 252-5861.
• Cayuga Counseling Services, 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn: (315) 253-9795.
• Cayuga County Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn: 315-253-0341.
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; cdc.gov. See “COVID-19: Managing Stress and Anxiety."
• American Psychiatric Association; psychiatry.org. See “Corona Virus and Mental Health: Taking care of ourselves during infectious disease outbreaks."
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is an observer of the Cayuga County Mental Health Subcommittee and a member of the subcommittee’s Mental Health Task Force. He is also a Cayuga County mental health advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
