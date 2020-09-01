Donovan: Isolation and work stress on employers and employees

• Keep a regular schedule at home, just as if you were at work, and set boundaries others in the home know they must respect. You do not have the day off; you are home working. Allow time for breaks and for lunch.

• Stay connected with co-workers, friends and family members with virtual technology, such as Skype or Zoom. Those people may be dealing with the same issues.

• End the day with a positive reflection on your work. Acknowledge that you completed the work of the day and the workday is now over, just as if you had been at work rather than at home.

• Exercise, stay active and practice good hygiene. Follow the recommendations of health experts when going out of the house and into public areas.

Employers have a role in the mental health of their employees. Reasonable expectations may be set for productivity, but employers must consider the effects of isolation on their employees. Connecting regularly by computer software or telephone allows employers to assess how their employees are coping, and to provide support. Contact information for support services or resources should be posted on the employer’s website, or at least made available in some way.