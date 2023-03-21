Problem gambling can be as addictive as drugs or alcohol. Casino games, lottery tickets, horse racing and sports betting are types of gambling that can be fun forms of entertainment that can yield financial rewards. However, to someone with a gambling addiction, these activities can cause the loss of employment, money and possessions, and can ruin family relationships.

The Trafalgar Addiction Treatment Center defines addiction as “a compulsive need to engage in a certain activity in spite of its harmful consequences.” When a person can no longer control the urge to gamble, their gambling has become an addiction. Some of the symptoms of problem gambling are lying about their gambling or the money they have lost, borrowing or stealing money to gamble with, and being irritable with friends and family members.

For problem gamblers, the act of gambling stimulates a type of “high,” even when they are losing on their bets. People with substance use disorders, depression, anxiety and other mental health issues are at a higher risk of becoming problem gamblers. New York state in particular has been criticized for spending more money promoting mobile sports gambling, which has increased the number of people in the 18- to 24-year-old bracket who have become problem gamblers, and not enough money, counselling and other services for problem gamblers.

In 2021, The National Council of Problem Gambling estimated the annual national social cost of problem gambling to be $7 billion, which included gambling-related criminal justice and health care spending as well as job loss, bankruptcy and other consequences. Many of the problem gamblers are least likely to be able to afford their gambling, and lottery tickets have been shown to be a significant outlet for their gambling habit and financial losses.

Problem gambling cannot be cured, but it can be treated with counseling, therapy, peer advocacy and family support. A critical component is that the problem gambler has to recognize there is a problem and be willing to do something to change their lifestyle.

Voluntary self-inclusion, a new tool for the treatment of problem gambling, is available to those who want to help themselves. This is a process where people who recognize they have or might develop a gambling problem put themselves on a list at a gaming facility, which blocks them from gambling for a specific period of time or even permanently. All the gambler has to do is fill out an application online or at the facility’s security office. Once this ban goes into effect, the gambler may not enter the facility until the specified time has expired. Then the band may be renewed or the person will now be able to gamble at that particular facility. More information about this may be found at NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.

If you have or know or suspect someone you care about has a gambling problem, these resources may be helpful to you.

Local meetings

• Auburn Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn

• Baldwinsville Gamblers Anonymous: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Community Weslyan Church, 112 Downer St., Baldwinsville (closed meeting)

Other helpful contacts

• Gamblers Anonymous, a fellowship of men and women who support each other and help others to recover from a gambling problem: gamblersanonymous.org.

• Gam-Anon, a self-help organization for the spouses, friends or family of compulsive gamblers: gam-anon.org.

• GamTalk, a 24/7 moderated online peer support forum: gamtalk.org.

• The Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center is funded by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and provides services that focuses on raising awareness of problem gambling and advocating for those in need. These services include referrals to resources that best meet the needs of the individuals and their families, assessments of clients, treatment by licensed professionals and recovery support by referral to support groups such as Gamblers Anonymous or Gam-Anon. For more information, email centralPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org or call (315) 413-4676.

• New York Council on Problem Gambling, 100 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 104, Albany, NY 12203: Call (518) 867-4084 or free helpline at (877) 846-7369, email council@nyproblemgambling.org or visit nyproblemgambling.org.

• National Council on Problem Gambling: Call 24/7 confidential helpline at 1-800-522-4700, or chat online at ncpgambling.org/chat.