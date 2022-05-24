Donovan: Recognizing the signs of caffeine addiction

When we think of the topic of addiction, many images can come to one's mind. There is the picture of the hard drug user, emaciated and alone. Perhaps you might have envisioned an addict using a syringe, pipe or bong to fulfill a fix. While those stereotypes are real and those with afflictions need our sympathy and support, what doesn't immediately come to mind is a coffee cup.

When we begin to understand addictions, most focus on hard drugs or alcohol. But make no mistake about it: coffee, or at least the caffeine it contains, is one of the most widely used and socially acceptable drugs in the world. Many of us start our mornings every day with a stop at any number of local shops for that steaming pick-me-up, and in limited quantities all is perfectly fine, healthy even.

Research has connected this plant-derived stimulant to improved mood, relief from headaches and perhaps a reduced risk of other major medical issues, such as strokes, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. But, make no mistake about it, caffeine is a stimulant that increases activity in the central nervous system and, as other mood-altering chemicals have proven to be, can become an addiction if it becomes a hindrance in one's life.

Although caffeine addiction is not a formally recognized condition in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) the publication does mention a few caffeine-related issues, such as caffeine intoxication, caffeine withdrawal, caffeine-induced anxiety disorder and caffeine-induced sleep disorder, all of which are recognized as side effects of overuse.

When we think of caffeine, coffee obviously takes the top spot, as it occurs naturally in the bean. But caffeine is also widely available in most breakfast teas and, of course, our favorite candy: chocolate.

Because there are so many products that use caffeine as an ingredient, it is very easy to overindulge, making the diagnosis of such an addiction tricky. But there are a few hallmarks of caffeine addiction that can be of note. The most common is that if you can't seem to start your day without a jolt of caffeine, then you may be experiencing the first stages of a possible addiction. Another telltale sign that you're experiencing a dependence is if you must continue to consume caffeinated products even after the initial craving has been sated. For instance, if you start your morning with a coffee but then switch to highly caffeinated drinks such as colas or “energy drinks” to keep yourself going, then that is a clear sign that you may have not only developed a dependence, but also an addiction.

Yes, it gets you through your day, but it is at nighttime where the real trouble begins to show itself. Often, people with caffeine addictions have trouble falling and staying asleep. They can become jittery or quickly irritated if they begin experiencing withdrawal, and the fastest way of alleviating the problem is the same source that began the trouble in the first place: caffeine.

Now, no one is saying you can't enjoy your morning beverage. But keep in mind that even the most prosaic items can have detrimental effects if used in high quantities.

The best way to determine if you may have a dependence on caffeine is, of course, to do a self-analysis of your consumption. Do you find yourself feeling overly tired or experiencing “brain fog” an hour or two after your morning cup of joe? These are all subtle but telling signs that perhaps you may need to cut back on your usage, or if the symptoms are severe enough, then talking with a counselor may be your best option to overcoming your dependence.

If you believe you or someone you care about needs support, there are services to help. You can contact Caffeine Addicts Anonymous at their website, caffeineaddictsanonymous.org. Another resource is addictioncenter.com/stimulants/caffeine. Know there is help in addiction and, in turn, hope.

Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0