Donovan: Resources for people in recovery during COVID-19

Social isolation, loss of jobs, reductions in work hours and being confined in a home or apartment for extended periods create stressful conditions, and these effects can be even stronger on a person in recovery or dealing with mental illness. Symptoms may range from changes in sleeping or eating habits, increased consumption of drugs or alcohol, and anxiety and depression.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recommends the following coping strategies: Limit time watching or listening to news about the pandemic that may be depressing or frightening; exercise, rest and eat regular healthy meals; connect with friends and family online or by phone; and seek out any support or assistance needed to deal with a behavioral or emotional issue. Do not feel you are alone, even if you are isolated.

People who may not have had any recovery or mental health issue prior to this time of social distancing may suddenly find themselves feeling anxious or worried. Where will the money come from to pay bills or buy groceries? Will my children fall behind in their education because schools are closed? Will I have a job to go back to? If you or someone you know is experiencing stress because of the virus and its effects on social isolation or the economy, please encourage them to reach out to a health care professional or a support group.