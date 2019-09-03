“One of the under-reported manifestations of the opioid overdoes epidemic now sweeping the United States is the sheer volume of complicated grief experienced by the surviving loved ones of those who died of an overdose. Feelings of shame, stigma, guilt, anger, blame, shock and isolation put a heavy burden on those impacted by an overdose death, including parents, spouses, siblings, children, grandparents and friends, and they may not believe they have a safe place to talk about it” — Larry Beresford, The Lancet.
Finding solutions to the opioid epidemic is one of the greatest challenges our country has ever faced. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, every day more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. That’s 130 people every single day who still might be alive were it not for these dangerous substances. With these staggering numbers, it’s crucial we don’t forget about all of the people consumed by loss, whose lives are forever changed because of a loved one’s overdose. It sometimes makes me wonder how our society can even function presently. I imagine it’s hard to find a person in this country who has not been impacted in one way or another by addiction.
As more and more people are touched by addiction, more and more families are left with the grief of an overdose death, yet is seems the unique experience of grieving an overdose death is still pushed under the rug, often masked in guilt, shame, stigma and discomfort. There is no one answer or one way to grieve an overdose death, so you will need to find what works for you. And though it might feel like you are all alone, there are resources specifically for people grieving substance abuse deaths:
• HEAL, the Heroin Epidemic Action League (healthheroin.org), is a local organization that offers a bereavement support group for those who have lost a loved one to addiction.
• Grief Recovery After Substance Passing (grasshelp.org) is a national organization that offers understanding, compassion and support for those who have lost someone they love through addiction and overdose.
• Broken No More (broken-no-more.org) has forums, articles and resources for those grieving substance abuse deaths, and also works to change stigma around addiction.
• Mom’s Tell (momstell.org) provides information regarding substance abuse treatment, recovery, education, prevention legislation and policy issues in memory of many loves lost to substance abuse.
Complacency is no longer an option. We have to bring families together to talk about the difficult emotions associated with this type of loss. Bringing families together to share their experiences will only help illuminate possible solutions, and I fully believe real change can only occur if honest conversations like this are encouraged and supported.