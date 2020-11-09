Donovan: The 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous

The number 12 has always been important in our lives, whether we have been aware of it or not. There are 12 months in a year, 12 eggs in a dozen, and there are even 12 days of Christmas. But for people in recovery, especially those in Alcoholics Anonymous, the number 12 has a deeper meaning.
There are 12 steps toward recovery, which are geared toward the individual, and there are 12 traditions, which are geared toward the groups of people in AA recovery programs. The 12 steps of AA are:
- We admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable.
- We came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.
- We made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.
- We made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.
- We admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.
- We were entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character.
- We humbly asked him to remove our shortcomings.
- We made a list of all persons we had harmed, and became willing to make amends to them all.
- We made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.
- We continued to take personal inventory and when we were wrong promptly admitted it.
- We sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God, as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of his will for us and the power to carry that out.
- Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these steps, we tried to carry this message to alcoholics, and to practice these principles in all our affairs.
Although these steps were originally founded on spiritual and religious principles, they have been adapted over the years to be effective for the higher power to be interpreted in a way that is compatible with the individual's personal beliefs. Many non-religious people have successfully used the 12 principles toward their own recovery.
Recovery is an ongoing process, and the 12 steps are not intended to be followed by the person in recovery by themselves. There are two components of the 12-step program that are vital to the success of the members. The first is that the members attend meetings regularly. New members meet with others who are further along on the road to recovery, and they support and encourage each other, while acknowledging their own faults.
The second component is sponsorship. A sponsor is someone who is in recovery, and has enough experience with the program to be able to help newer members. In some groups a sponsor must vouch for a person in order for them to join, but in AA, the only requirement is a desire to quit drinking.
AA describes the responsibility of sponsorship this way: "Sponsorship strengthens the older member’s sobriety. The act of sharing sobriety makes it easier for a member to live without alcohol. By helping others, alcoholics find that they help themselves. Sponsorship also offers the satisfaction that comes from assuming responsibility for someone other than oneself.”
The 12 steps were developed in the late 1930s by Bill W. and Dr. Bob, two recovering alcoholics who wanted to find “a way to help alcoholics get sober that actually worked.” Their efforts eventually produced “The Big Book,” and the principles they established continue to help alcoholics find sobriety today, even if the some of the language has been updated.
When the book first came out, alcoholism was considered a personal and moral failing, rather than a disease. Health and medical professionals believe the process of the 12 steps works because the individuals must take an objective look at themselves and then try to rebuild their lives without alcohol.
Other substance use disorder support groups have adopted similar versions of AA's 12 step program with minor changes. For instance, Narcotics Anonymous’ first step references addiction versus alcohol: “We admitted we were powerless over the addiction and that our lives had become unmanageable.” The 12 steps are not only beneficial to people in recovery. They may be applied by any individual wanting to improve their daily lives.
Alcoholics Anonymous and substance use disorder resources and support groups:
Syracuse Alcoholics Anonymous: Visit aasyracuseonline.com or call the service line at (315) 463-5011 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
Al-Anon: For people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, visit al-anon.org or call (315) 471-0191 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
Alateen: For young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, support group meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 110 Hinsdale Road, Camillus
Finger Lakes Area Narcotics Anonymous: For men and women for whom drugs have become a major problem, visit flana.nny-na.org or call the 24-hour helpline at (315) 847-3842 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
Nar-Anon: For those affected by someone else’s addiction, visit nar-anon.org or call (800) 477-629 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
Narateen: For teens affected by someone else’s addiction, visit nar-anon.org/narateen for access to online resources.
Narcotics Anonymous: For men and women for whom drugs have become a major problem, visit na.org for more information.
Addiction Peer Services: For peer support and guidance, access to resources, social interaction and other services, stop into the Nick’s Ride 4 Friends clubhouse at 12 South St., Auburn, visit nicksride4friends.org, or call or text for help now at (315) 246-6485.
Friends of Recovery New York: Nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing public policies and practices that promote and support recovery; visit for-ny.org for more information.
A free pamphlet, “Alcohol Substance Abuse Support in and around Cayuga County,” which lists meeting schedules and contact information for area support groups, is available from the Cayuga Community Health Network, 2119 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, or by calling (315) 252-4212.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!