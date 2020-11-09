Donovan: The 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous

Although these steps were originally founded on spiritual and religious principles, they have been adapted over the years to be effective for the higher power to be interpreted in a way that is compatible with the individual's personal beliefs. Many non-religious people have successfully used the 12 principles toward their own recovery.

Recovery is an ongoing process, and the 12 steps are not intended to be followed by the person in recovery by themselves. There are two components of the 12-step program that are vital to the success of the members. The first is that the members attend meetings regularly. New members meet with others who are further along on the road to recovery, and they support and encourage each other, while acknowledging their own faults.

The second component is sponsorship. A sponsor is someone who is in recovery, and has enough experience with the program to be able to help newer members. In some groups a sponsor must vouch for a person in order for them to join, but in AA, the only requirement is a desire to quit drinking.