Donovan: The importance of anonymity in recovery

It is no secret that some well-known public figures have problems with alcohol, and sometimes their recovery (or relapse) makes it into the news cycle. Any public figure who attends an AA meeting is afforded the same level of respect and confidentiality as anyone else.

In our age of social media, members may be tempted to share that they are in recovery, but AA strongly discourages them from mentioning that they are part of AA. This protects their own privacy and the privacy of the organization, and also prevents any accidental disclosure of the identities of any other member.

The anonymity at any AA meeting provides the members, especially new or prospective members, with a safe place to talk about their situation. They may be admitting their alcoholism to themselves or others for the first time. Alcoholics Anonymous has 12 steps toward recovery, but also 12 traditions, one of which says, “Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our traditions, ever reminding us to place principles above personalities.”

Because of stories in the media or on television, some myths have developed around AA meetings. Do I have to stand up and address the group? To I have to reveal some of my secrets? What happens if I recognize another member, or if they recognize me?