Donovan: The importance of anonymity in recovery

Anonymous, anonymity — essentially words describing a person whose name is not mentioned when speaking about them to maintain their privacy, or if their name is not yet known.
The concept of being anonymous is so important to Alcoholics Anonymous that the word is literally part of organization’s name. (This also applies to Narcotics Anonymous or any other support group where confidentiality is important.) Anonymity has been called “the greatest single protection (of Alcoholics Anonymous) to assure its continued existence and growth.”
When AA was first established in 1935 by two recovering alcoholics, the stigma of being recognized or labeled as an alcoholic prevented many alcoholics from seeking the help they needed to recover. The confidentiality of its members had to be protected or the organization would never succeed, which meant alcoholics would not have this new important resource.
Each member is responsible for his or her own anonymity for being a member of the group, but they also must respect the anonymity of the other members. They are expected to never reveal the names of any other members, and any names spoken at a meeting are held in the strictest confidence. It is that level of trust among members that is critical to the success of the organization, and by extension, the success of the members seeking recovery.
Alcoholics Anonymous discourages any member from publicly disclosing their membership in AA, but they allow them to share it privately with close friends or family members. Those people are expected to keep that disclosure confidential as well. A preferred position is to simply say that the member has quit drinking and is the process of recovery. This protects everyone’s privacy.
It is no secret that some well-known public figures have problems with alcohol, and sometimes their recovery (or relapse) makes it into the news cycle. Any public figure who attends an AA meeting is afforded the same level of respect and confidentiality as anyone else.
In our age of social media, members may be tempted to share that they are in recovery, but AA strongly discourages them from mentioning that they are part of AA. This protects their own privacy and the privacy of the organization, and also prevents any accidental disclosure of the identities of any other member.
The anonymity at any AA meeting provides the members, especially new or prospective members, with a safe place to talk about their situation. They may be admitting their alcoholism to themselves or others for the first time. Alcoholics Anonymous has 12 steps toward recovery, but also 12 traditions, one of which says, “Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our traditions, ever reminding us to place principles above personalities.”
Because of stories in the media or on television, some myths have developed around AA meetings. Do I have to stand up and address the group? To I have to reveal some of my secrets? What happens if I recognize another member, or if they recognize me?
A more typical meeting goes something like this: The chairperson of the group opens the meeting by reading the AA Preamble: “Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.”
That may be followed by the serenity prayer and readings from AA literature, after which the chairperson asks if there are any new members who would like to identify themselves.
