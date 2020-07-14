Donovan: The importance of meetings and support groups

Westbrook also put responsibility on regular attendees for the support of each other and for new members attending their first meeting. Some people put off going to meetings for many reasons, such as fear, anger or hopelessness. If someone finally summons the courage to go to a meeting and no one else is there, it may be a while before they want to try again.

Kathlene Tracy and Samantha P. Wallace, in an article for the Substance Abuse and Recovery Journal, discovered that people “who participated in treatments, including peer support groups, showed higher rates of abstinence, significant reduction rates and returns to homelessness.”

Alcoholic Anonymous was founded in 1935 by Bill Wilson and Dr. Robert Smith, both serious alcoholics at a time when alcoholism was considered a moral or personal failing rather than a disease. The two men developed the format that was the beginning of today’s established program. In 1939, Bill Wilson wrote a book about the program, which is often referred to as “The Big Book.”