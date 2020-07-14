Donovan: The importance of meetings and support groups

The coronavirus has caused isolation, stress and financial hardship across the country. These effects can be felt even more intensely by people dealing with alcohol and drug addiction recovery. In our area, at least, because some small group interaction is permitted with certain social distancing guidelines, in-person meetings for people in recovery are now available. Virtual meetings have certainly been helpful, but they lack the face-to-face communication of live meetings.
According to Mark Dombeck, Ph.D., a psychologist based in Alameda, California, “most drug- or alcohol-dependent persons who enter treatment are referred to what are known as ‘twelve-step programs.’” The most well-known of these programs is the one used by Alcoholic Anonymous.
This and similar programs are offered in regular meetings, comprised of people in various stages of recovery, with those who have been sober the longest serving as facilitators and sponsors for others in the program.
Jay Westbrook, of Recovery.org, an American Addictions Centers resource, says attending meetings regularly, or daily if necessary, is critical to recovery. “Alcoholism/addiction is a disease of loneliness and isolation; meetings overcome loneliness and isolation, meetings provide the opportunity for connections of depth and weight and meetings are instrumental in helping keep one sober and preventing relapse.”
Westbrook also put responsibility on regular attendees for the support of each other and for new members attending their first meeting. Some people put off going to meetings for many reasons, such as fear, anger or hopelessness. If someone finally summons the courage to go to a meeting and no one else is there, it may be a while before they want to try again.
Kathlene Tracy and Samantha P. Wallace, in an article for the Substance Abuse and Recovery Journal, discovered that people “who participated in treatments, including peer support groups, showed higher rates of abstinence, significant reduction rates and returns to homelessness.”
Alcoholic Anonymous was founded in 1935 by Bill Wilson and Dr. Robert Smith, both serious alcoholics at a time when alcoholism was considered a moral or personal failing rather than a disease. The two men developed the format that was the beginning of today’s established program. In 1939, Bill Wilson wrote a book about the program, which is often referred to as “The Big Book.”
In the more than 80 years since the first edition of the book was published, research and experience has shown that support groups consisting of peers are a powerful factor in the success of a person’s recovery. There are typically two types of meetings: open and closed. Open meetings are open to alcoholics, but also their friends, family or other supporters. Closed meetings are only for alcoholics, and this type of meeting is recommended for anyone new to the format.
By attending regular meetings, they meet with others who know personally what they are going through and can offer support and coping strategies. These support groups also help the members to become or remain motivated. Rehab.com says, “The hardest part of finding an appropriate support group isn’t finding it. The hardest part is in staying committed, attending meetings and opening ourselves up to the process.”
I know how important meetings continue to be to my own recovery, and as a certified recovery peer advocate, I want to help people in whatever stage of recovery they are. Please reach out for help if you need it. It is available.
Here are some helpful local numbers or websites for more information on finding support groups or other recovery assistance:
• Service center/Syracuse AA Intergroup: aasyracuse.org for information and schedules of in-person and virtual meetings in the area, or call the service line at (315) 463-5011
• Al-Anon: al-anon.org; for local meetings (315) 471-0191
• Alateen: Meetings at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 110 Hinsdale Road, Camillus
• Finger Lakes Area Narcotics Anonymous: For Nar-Anon in person or virtual meeting information and schedules, visit flana.net or call 1-877-266-3660
• Addiction peer services: Nick’s Ride 4 Friends at 12 South St., Auburn, or call (315) 246-6485
• Friends of Recovery New York: for-ny.org (details the importance of meetings to recovery)
Behavioral health support groups and meeting schedules:
• NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness): nami.org; meetings 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn
• Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack Support Group: Meetings 7-8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn. Call (315) 252-5861.
• Lifeworks Of Cayuga County recovery community: Meetings for members of the program at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect Street, Auburn
A free pamphlet, “Alcohol Substance Abuse Support in and around Cayuga County,” which lists meeting schedules and contact information for area support groups, is available from the Cayuga Community Health Network, 2119 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Call (315) 252-4212.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
