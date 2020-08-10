Donovan: The role of certified peer recovery advocates

I would also encourage them to participate online in Zoom meetings related to their addiction, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and connect with the support groups for Al-Anon, Nar-Anon and Alateen, which is a program for teenagers who are affected by a loved one’s addiction.

I encourage and empower these individuals to practice and participate in a wellness circle program, which is an eight-step program toward better practices of recovery. As a peer advocate, I also provide a peer after-care program for the individuals, which is relative to providing peer community services during their continuing recovery.

A peer advocate, like myself, is someone who has been successful with the help of others in their own recovery and has been specially trained to help someone else in a similar situation. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports describes peer advocacy as “a form of strengths-based support for persons in or seeking recovery from alcohol and other drugs and other addictions.”