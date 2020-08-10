Donovan: The role of certified peer recovery advocates

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, certified recovery peer advocates provide support at several critical levels: emotional (offering empathy and concern), informational (helping the person to connect with the appropriate community resources that provide health and wellness support), instrumental (helping to secure housing or employment through local connections), and affiliational (making connections with local support groups and positive events and activities).
Research is demonstrating that peer advocacy is effective as a non-clinical support system that complements any professional counseling or medical intervention the person is receiving, increasing the chances of a successful recovery. Recovery is a long-term process, and peer advocacy is a long-term support program. Peer advocates provide assistance in a number of settings a person with a substance abuse problem or mental illness may find themselves in: recovery centers, drug courts or other components of the criminal justice system, emergency rooms or a behavioral care facility.
The peer advocacy program in New York is administered by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and the only agency authorized by OASAS to oversee the training and certification is the New York Certification Board. In order to qualify for certification, an applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED, and pass the International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium exam, as well as complete 46 hours of training, 500 hours of related volunteer or work experience and 25 hours of supervision under a qualified supervisor. They are also expected to abide by the New York Certification Board Code of Ethical Conduct. Upon completion of these requirements, the applicant is eligible to apply for nonclinical peer positions and upgrade to a certified recovery peer advocate.
According to OASAS guidelines, “The primary function of a Certified Recovery Peer Advocate is facilitating outreach with individuals currently in a program or considering treatment.” And “CPRAs boost individuals’ engagement in treatment and commitment to recovery.” Typical duties and responsibilities include providing non-clinical crisis support, educating clients about the various types of recovery, social and other support services available, accompanying them to medical appointments and helping them to apply for benefits.
I would like to share my experience as a certified recovery peer advocate and a certified professional recovery coach. When the COVID-19 pandemic became a major issue in our recovery community, I began receiving calls and emails from individuals who are in treatment and early recovery, sharing with me their difficulty in coping with their addiction in many areas due to the strict rules and regulations for social isolation. This has prevented individuals from attending their scheduled appointments, in-person meetings and behavioral health groups. Some of these people have experienced anxiety, depression, self-isolation and fear, making it a hardship in their treatment and recovery.
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
I would encourage them to keep reaching out and speak to others, and to accept their current situation as temporary, or just encourage them to put on a mask and go outside and get some fresh air, sunlight and exercise to better their mental health conditions and coping skills.
I would also encourage them to participate online in Zoom meetings related to their addiction, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and connect with the support groups for Al-Anon, Nar-Anon and Alateen, which is a program for teenagers who are affected by a loved one’s addiction.
I encourage and empower these individuals to practice and participate in a wellness circle program, which is an eight-step program toward better practices of recovery. As a peer advocate, I also provide a peer after-care program for the individuals, which is relative to providing peer community services during their continuing recovery.
A peer advocate, like myself, is someone who has been successful with the help of others in their own recovery and has been specially trained to help someone else in a similar situation. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports describes peer advocacy as “a form of strengths-based support for persons in or seeking recovery from alcohol and other drugs and other addictions.”
Certified recovery peer advocates are needed in the Auburn and Cayuga County area. If someone goes to the emergency room in crisis and is then discharged, a peer advocate should be with them. One of the most important functions of a peer in our community is meeting with individuals at the emergency room to be their advocate in finding the services they need, such as treatment or recovery. If you think this is a program that you would be interested in, you can learn more at the OASAS website (oasas.ny.gov) or contact Helio Health Services, 329 N. Salina St., Syracuse, at (315) 471-1564. Or you may also contact me at the email address below.
If you want to connect with a certified recovery peer advocate, contact Nick’s Ride for Friends, 12 South St., Auburn, (315) 246-6485 or the Cayuga County Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn, (315) 253-0341.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
