Donovan: Tips for staying sober during the holidays

The holidays are a time when people come together to celebrate, reminisce and reconnect. However, for many individuals in recovery, the holidays are a very difficult time to remain sober. They are a time of desperation and loneliness, when anxiety, depression and the danger of relapse rises. Many in recovery have burned bridges with family or friends. Some are reminded of failed relationships or painful childhood memories. Some cannot afford to buy gifts for their children, or may not even see them.

The heightened isolation and financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating holiday stress for all. It is important to reach out to loved ones during this time, especially those in recovery. Set aside time to celebrate or exchange gifts when alcohol or other triggers are not present. Do not offer someone in recovery “just one” drink — for those struggling with the disease of alcoholism cannot ever have just one. Show respect for their sobriety.

If you are in recovery, heed the hard-earned advice below to get through the holidays this year with your sobriety intact:

• Stay focused on your goal of sobriety and have a plan in place.