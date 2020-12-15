Donovan: Tips for staying sober during the holidays

The holidays are a time when people come together to celebrate, reminisce and reconnect. However, for many individuals in recovery, the holidays are a very difficult time to remain sober. They are a time of desperation and loneliness, when anxiety, depression and the danger of relapse rises. Many in recovery have burned bridges with family or friends. Some are reminded of failed relationships or painful childhood memories. Some cannot afford to buy gifts for their children, or may not even see them.
The heightened isolation and financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating holiday stress for all. It is important to reach out to loved ones during this time, especially those in recovery. Set aside time to celebrate or exchange gifts when alcohol or other triggers are not present. Do not offer someone in recovery “just one” drink — for those struggling with the disease of alcoholism cannot ever have just one. Show respect for their sobriety.
If you are in recovery, heed the hard-earned advice below to get through the holidays this year with your sobriety intact:
• Stay focused on your goal of sobriety and have a plan in place.
• Be aware of people, places and things that could trigger relapse. Stay clear of people who are using. Avoid bars, houses, and other places where drugs and/or alcohol are present. Do not be around things like alcohol that could cause relapse.
• Work your program, whether it be Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Nar-Anon, Alateen or Narateen.
• Increase the number of meetings you attend. Many are still being held in person; wear a mask and self-distance or attend a virtual meeting. Check online through the websites listed below for current meeting information.
• Increase contact with your sponsor. If you do not have a sponsor, reach out to your doctor, parish or a friend for help.
• Bring a sponsor or sober friend with you to gatherings for emotional support. Relieve yourself immediately of any unhealthy situations you find yourself in. If you feel uncomfortable, uneasy or on the brink of relapse, leave.
• Recognize that COVID-19 may be negatively impacting those around you. Some may be on edge themselves. Try to be accepting of yourself and others.
• Stop into the Nick’s Ride 4 Friends clubhouse located at 12 South St. in Auburn (https://nicksride4friends.org) for human connection. The clubhouse provides a safe haven where people can attend daily meetings, find guidance for sobriety and share recreational time with peers and trained peer counselors.
Please share the list of Alcoholics Anonymous and substance use disorder resources and support groups listed below. You never know who might read it and need help.
- Syracuse Alcoholics Anonymous: Visit aasyracuseonline.com or call the service line at (315) 463-5011 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
- Al-Anon: For people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, visit al-anon.org or call (315) 471-0191 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
- Alateen: For young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, support group meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 110 Hinsdale Road, Camillus.
- Finger Lakes Area Narcotics Anonymous: For men and women for whom drugs have become a major problem, visit flana.nny-na.org or na.org, or call the 24-hour helpline at (315) 847-3842 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
- Nar-Anon: For those affected by someone else’s addiction, visit nar-anon.org or call 1-800-477-629 for a schedule of meetings in the area.
- Narateen: For teens affected by someone else’s addiction, visit nar-anon.org/narateen for access to online resources.
- Addiction Peer Services: For peer support and guidance, access to resources, social interaction and other services, stop into Nick’s Ride 4 Friends Clubhouse, 12 South St., Auburn, visit nicksride4friends.org or call (315) 253-3945 or (315) 406-6134.
- Friends of Recovery New York: Nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing public policies and practices that promote and support recovery; visit for-ny.org for more information.
A free pamphlet, “Alcohol Substance Abuse Support in and around Cayuga County,” which lists meeting schedules and contact information for area support groups, is available from the Cayuga Community Health Network, 2119 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, or call (315) 252-4212.
As this year winds down, I want to thank my readers and all the people who took the time to provide feedback on the issues I covered. I look forward to continuing this column next year with a variety of new topics.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, a certified recovery peer advocate and a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
